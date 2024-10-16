After recently announcing their new album Hallucinating Love (out January 31 through Ninja Tune), English EDM duo Maribou State have mapped out their first North American tour in six years. It's set to include Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal next spring.

The tour kicks off on Canadian turf on April 3 with a gig at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom. From there, Maribou State will weave their way through the US ahead of returning to Canada at the beginning of the next month for concerts at Toronto's History (May 2) and Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (May 3). They'll wrap things up on May 17 in Dallas, TX.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (October 25), with an Openstage presale happening from October 23 onward. Sign up for access here, and check out the full list of dates below.

Maribou State 2025 Tour Dates:

04/03 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

04/04 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

04/05 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

04/23 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

04/24 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

04/25 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

04/26 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

04/30 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

05/01 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

05/02 Toronto, ON - History

05/03 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

05/07 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

05/08 Boston, MA - Royale

05/09 New York, NY - Terminal 5

05/10 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

05/14 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

05/16 Austin, TX - Emo's

05/17 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge