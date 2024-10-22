On the heels of wrapping a North American tour behind eighth studio album Melodies of Atonement, Leprous have announced plans to return to the continent in 2025.

Next April and May, the Norwegian prog metallers will play 27 dates on the continent with support from Wheel, with stops set in both eastern and western Canada.

In April, the band will make stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg, ahead of May performances in Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal.

Select dates on the trek will see Leprous celebrate 10 years of their fourth album The Congregation by playing the 2015 LP in its entirety. You can find those shows highlighted on the itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. local time, with further details available via the band's official website.

Leprous 2025 Tour Dates:

04/10 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

04/11 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

04/12 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

04/13 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

04/14 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

04/15 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre *

04/17 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

04/18 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater *

04/19 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

04/21 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

04/22 Seattle, WA - Neptune

04/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

04/25 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

04/26 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

04/28 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

04/30 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

05/01 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

05/02 St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre *

05/03 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

05/05 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre

05/06 Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

05/07 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *

05/08 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

05/09 Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

05/10 Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre *

05/12 Washington, DC - 930 Club

05/13 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

* The Congregation 10th anniversary show