On the heels of wrapping a North American tour behind eighth studio album Melodies of Atonement, Leprous have announced plans to return to the continent in 2025.
Next April and May, the Norwegian prog metallers will play 27 dates on the continent with support from Wheel, with stops set in both eastern and western Canada.
In April, the band will make stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg, ahead of May performances in Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal.
Select dates on the trek will see Leprous celebrate 10 years of their fourth album The Congregation by playing the 2015 LP in its entirety. You can find those shows highlighted on the itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. local time, with further details available via the band's official website.
Leprous 2025 Tour Dates:
04/10 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
04/11 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
04/12 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
04/13 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
04/14 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
04/15 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre *
04/17 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
04/18 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater *
04/19 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
04/21 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
04/22 Seattle, WA - Neptune
04/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
04/25 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
04/26 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
04/28 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
04/30 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
05/01 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
05/02 St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre *
05/03 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
05/05 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre
05/06 Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
05/07 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *
05/08 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
05/09 Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
05/10 Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre *
05/12 Washington, DC - 930 Club
05/13 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
* The Congregation 10th anniversary show