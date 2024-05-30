KOKOROKO Schedule North American Tour

After delighting the audience at last year's Montreal International Jazz Festival, London-based jazz-funk Afrobeat collective KOKOROKO have announced a North American tour that will bring them back to Canada this fall.

The run of dates gets started on October 10 in Brooklyn, NY, following the group's US debut at a much smaller venue in the city earlier this year. KOKOROKO return to Montreal on October 15 to play the Beanfield Theatre and then venture to Toronto to perform at the Opera House on 16.

They'll then veer back into the US for a pair of shows in Chicago, IL, and Minneapolis, MN, before making their final Canadian stop on October 22 at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre. Later, the tour wraps up on October 27 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale the the general public tomorrow (May 31), with presales ongoing. Check out the full schedule below.

KOKOROKO 2024 Tour Dates:

10/10 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

10/11 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

10/12 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre

10/14 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

10/15 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

10/16 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10/18 Chicago, IL - Logan Square Auditorium

10/19 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

10/22 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

10/23 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

10/24 Portland, OR - The Get Down

10/26 San Francisco, CA - Yerba Buena Gardens

10/27 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre