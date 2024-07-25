Boston-formed indie stalwarts Karate have announced their first new album in 20 years, previewed today by the songs "Defendants" and "Silence, Sound."

Make It Fit falls into place on October 18 through Numero Group, marking the first new LP from the group — who broke up in 2005 due to Geoff Farina's hearing issues, but reunited in 2022 to support the re-release of their music on Numero Group after their albums on Southern Records went out of print — since 2004's Pockets.

Karate tracked Make It Fit in Nashville this past January with longtime collaborator Andy Hong, who mixed the album. According to press notes, the record "doesn't try to recapture a youthful, DIY-era magic. Instead, it picks up where Karate's three musicians are today: with a deeper skillset, adult angst cut through with moments of joy, punctuated with searing instrumental performances."

Ahead of the album, we get to hear opener "Defendants" and closer "Silence, Sound," capturing the trio of Farina, Gavin McCarthy and Jeff Goddard's evolution from punk roots into jazz-rock experimentalists while retaining a post-hardcore intensity. Give both songs a listen below, where you can also check out the full album tracklist.







Make It Fit:

1. Defendants

2. Bleach the Scene

3. Cannibals

4. Liminal

5. Rattle the Pipes

6. Fall to Grace

7. Around the Dial

8. People Ain't Folk

9. Three Dollar Bill

10. Silence, Sound

Pre-order Make It Fit.