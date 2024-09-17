Jack White is teasing an amp collaboration with Fender.

Over the weekend, White shared an Instagram video showing a Fender amp emblazoned with the logo of his Third Man Hardware company. It's called the Pano-Verb amplifier, and the caption on the post simply reads, "Tuesday," presumably indicating that an official announcement is coming tomorrow (September 17).

UPDATE (September 17, 12:15 p.m. ET): As expected, White and Fender have revealed their collaboration. There are three items: a Pano-Verb amplifier, TripleCaster Telecaster electric guitar, and TripleSonic Acoustasonic acoustic-electric guitar.

The products are all out now. Watch White demo the amp below.



White has been using the amp as part of his current tour, but previously had the model number covered by tape.

White has long used a Fender Twin Reverb amp. Guitar Bomb noted that White's custom amp features a unique combination of a 10-inch speaker and a 15-inch speaker. It offers reverb and tremolo effects.