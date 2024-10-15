Swedish metalcore band Imminence have announced the Return of the Black tour — behind their latest record, The Black — taking place across North America next spring. With support from LANDMVRKS and JILUKA, it includes a pair of 2025 Canadian dates in Montreal and Toronto.
After kicking off the run of dates on March 8 in Worcester, MA, Imminence will make haste with their brief venture into Canada for shows on March 9 at Montreal's L'Olympia and March 10 at Toronto's History. The outfit will complete the remainder of the tour stateside, currently set to wrap things up on April 5 in Sayreville, NJ.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 18), following various presales starting tomorrow (October 16) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the complete itinerary below.
Imminence 2025 Tour Dates:
03/08 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
03/09 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
03/10 Toronto, ON - History
03/11 Cleveland, OH - The Agora
03/12 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
03/14 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
03/15 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
03/16 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
03/18 Denver, CO - The Ogden
03/19 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
03/21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
03/22 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark
03/23 Tempe, AZ - Marquee
03/25 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
03/26 Houston, TX - House of Blues
03/28 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
03/29 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
03/30 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
04/01 Norfolk, VA - The NorVA
04/03 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
04/04 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
04/05 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom