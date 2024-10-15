Swedish metalcore band Imminence have announced the Return of the Black tour — behind their latest record, The Black — taking place across North America next spring. With support from LANDMVRKS and JILUKA, it includes a pair of 2025 Canadian dates in Montreal and Toronto.

After kicking off the run of dates on March 8 in Worcester, MA, Imminence will make haste with their brief venture into Canada for shows on March 9 at Montreal's L'Olympia and March 10 at Toronto's History. The outfit will complete the remainder of the tour stateside, currently set to wrap things up on April 5 in Sayreville, NJ.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 18), following various presales starting tomorrow (October 16) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the complete itinerary below.

Imminence 2025 Tour Dates:

03/08 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

03/09 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

03/10 Toronto, ON - History

03/11 Cleveland, OH - The Agora

03/12 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

03/14 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

03/15 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

03/16 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

03/18 Denver, CO - The Ogden

03/19 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

03/21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

03/22 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

03/23 Tempe, AZ - Marquee

03/25 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

03/26 Houston, TX - House of Blues

03/28 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

03/29 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

03/30 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

04/01 Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

04/03 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

04/04 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

04/05 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom