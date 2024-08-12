Going to the movies now involves watching 20 minutes of ads before the trailers even begin — but could concerts soon be going the same way? Ice Spice recently kicked off the tour for her new album, Y2K!, and she apparently played ads before taking the stage.

The Bronx rapper has been touring North America for the past couple weeks, including a Toronto show this weekend (August 11) at History.

Videos shared by fans show ads being played on the big screen on stage — including Reebok's new line with Juicy Couture and Lilly Lashes. While it's not unusual for ads to be shown on side screens at a venue, these are full-blown commercials like what would appear on TV. There's even a trailer for the new M. Night Shyamalan movie, Trap!

Ice Spice's tour features openers Cash Cobain and RIOTUSA. According to fans' tweets, the same set of ads were played between all of the sets.

See footage of the ads at Ice Spice's shows below.