R&B crooner Gallant has returned with plans to follow up his 2019 slow-jam solo album Sweet Insomnia with another outing due September 27 via Mom + Pop Music.

Teaming up with producer Ariza for Zinc., as well as fellow R&B contemporary Nao on an album track, Gallant shares that the forthcoming collection is "the album I'd make if I had the chance to follow up my first record [2016's] Ology again."

He continued:

It's a fresh start without confusion and the pressures of being part of a big machine. When I started writing it, I had no label or large team. I met Ariza, and the process mirrored how I did Ology with Stint. All that mattered was if a song spoke to me and if it reflected all of the weird things that make up who I am as a fan and as a person. I entertained myself and got a lot off my chest. I stuck to my guns and created an unfettered body of work that feels like me.

Today, we get our first taste of Zinc. in lead single "Fly on the Wall. (Osaka Version)," which sees the singer dabbling in pop-punk tones and tempos for the first time. "It came together as an honest and visceral story I'd been trying to write for a long time," Gallant said of the song. "It's focused on the lyrics. The chorus reminded me of saying something I regretted in the heat of the moment during an argument."

Check that out below where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Zinc.:

1. In a Nutshell.

2. Sticks + Stones.

3. Siberia.

4. Monorail.

5. Centigrade. (feat. Nao)

6. Crimes of Compassion.

7. Fly on the Wall.

8. Inside Job.

9. Atoms.

10. Kevlar.

11. Coldstar.

12. Lucid.