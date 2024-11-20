After reforming in 2021 and releasing The Bees in 2022, cult-beloved Vancouver indie rockers Frog Eyes have confirmed that they have another album coming in 2025 via Paper Bag Records. They've shared the news alongside a pointy-edged, anthemic new single, "E-E-Y-O-R-E (That's Me!)."

"I don't normally write riffs," the band's Carey Mercer said of the track. "I only have 34 to 42 minutes to stake my claim, paint my picture, fill up the corners, and, I can lean towards jamming as many words in as I can. But I'm limiting the amount of words, images, pictures from my consciousness, and in the limiting, we're opening up some more space for the instrumentation."

He continued, "So 'E-E-Y-O-R-E' has that riff that happens in the middle and end of the song, and it's rare, and I like it. The song itself is a bit about loneliness, fear, isolation: the irony that we all are simultaneously bombarded with these isolating emotions, but unable to bust out of these individual spheres. Eeyore: our collective familiar, our beloved daemon."

Much like Squidward on Spongebob Squarepants, Eeyore is one of those cartoon characters that we found so annoying in childhood but relate to more than we'd like in adulthood. Watch the Derek Janzen-directed "E-E-Y-O-R-E (That's Me!)" video below.