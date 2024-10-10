Los Angeles-based indie popsters Foster the People are hitting the road next year in support of their recent album, Paradise State of Mind. The slate of North American dates includes a trio of Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal in early 2025.
After the tour kicks off on January 25 in Seattle, WA, Foster the People will quickly make their way into Canada for a show at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on January 27. They'll return north of the border the following month for concerts at Toronto's History (February 18) and Montreal's MTELUS (February 19) ahead of completing the run on March 6 in Dallas, TX.
Tickets go on sale to the public at large next Friday (October 18), with presales happening from October 15 at 10 a.m. local onward. Check out the full list of dates below.
Foster the People 2025 Tour Dates:
01/25 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
01/27 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
01/28 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
01/31 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
02/03 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
02/04 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
02/06 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
02/08 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
02/11 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center
02/12 Denver, CO - The Fillmore Denver
02/14 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
02/15 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
02/17 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
02/18 Toronto, ON - History
02/19 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
02/21 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
02/22 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston
02/24 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
02/27 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
02/28 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
03/03 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
03/05 Houston, TX - House of Blues
03/06 Dallas, TX - House of Blues