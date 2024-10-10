Los Angeles-based indie popsters Foster the People are hitting the road next year in support of their recent album, Paradise State of Mind. The slate of North American dates includes a trio of Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal in early 2025.

After the tour kicks off on January 25 in Seattle, WA, Foster the People will quickly make their way into Canada for a show at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on January 27. They'll return north of the border the following month for concerts at Toronto's History (February 18) and Montreal's MTELUS (February 19) ahead of completing the run on March 6 in Dallas, TX.

Tickets go on sale to the public at large next Friday (October 18), with presales happening from October 15 at 10 a.m. local onward. Check out the full list of dates below.

Foster the People 2025 Tour Dates:

01/25 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

01/27 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

01/28 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

01/31 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

02/03 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

02/04 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

02/06 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

02/08 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

02/11 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

02/12 Denver, CO - The Fillmore Denver

02/14 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

02/15 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

02/17 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

02/18 Toronto, ON - History

02/19 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

02/21 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

02/22 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

02/24 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

02/27 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

02/28 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

03/03 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

03/05 Houston, TX - House of Blues

03/06 Dallas, TX - House of Blues