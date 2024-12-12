Faux Real — the Los Angeles, CA-based art pop project of Franco-American brothers Virgile and Elliott Arndt — have announced a headlining tour of North America, Europe and the UK for early 2025 in support of their debut album, Faux Ever. It includes a couple of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Montreal.

The trek gets underway starting February 8 in Austin, TX, with a pair of dates in Canada coming in at the end of the month: Toronto's Baby G on February 26 and Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes on February 27. After their North American finale in New York, the brothers will spend the majority of March playing shows overseas.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (December 13) at 10 a.m. local. You can find the full itinerary below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listing database here.

Faux Real 2025 Tour Dates:

02/08 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

02/09 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

02/12 Tucson, AZ - Solar Culture

02/13 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

02/14 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

02/16 San Francisco, CA - Kilowatt

02/19 Los Angeles, CA - The Morrocan Lounge

02/21 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

02/24 Chicago, IL - Schuba's

02/25 Detroit, MI - Lager House

02/26 Toronto, ON - Baby G

02/27 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes

03/01 New York, NY - 101 Ave A

03/06 Cologne, Germany - Bumann & Sohn

03/07 Paris, France - Le Trabendo

03/08 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - De Gudde Wellen

03/10 Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

03/11 Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

03/12 Berlin, Germany - Kantine am Berghain

03/14 Brussels, Belgium - Atelier 210

03/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Upstairs

03/18 Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

03/19 London, UK - Scala

03/20 Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

03/21 Manchester, UK - YES Basement

03/22 Glasgow, UK - The Flying Duck