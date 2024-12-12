Faux Real — the Los Angeles, CA-based art pop project of Franco-American brothers Virgile and Elliott Arndt — have announced a headlining tour of North America, Europe and the UK for early 2025 in support of their debut album, Faux Ever. It includes a couple of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Montreal.
The trek gets underway starting February 8 in Austin, TX, with a pair of dates in Canada coming in at the end of the month: Toronto's Baby G on February 26 and Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes on February 27. After their North American finale in New York, the brothers will spend the majority of March playing shows overseas.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (December 13) at 10 a.m. local. You can find the full itinerary below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listing database here.
Faux Real 2025 Tour Dates:
02/08 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas
02/09 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
02/12 Tucson, AZ - Solar Culture
02/13 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
02/14 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
02/16 San Francisco, CA - Kilowatt
02/19 Los Angeles, CA - The Morrocan Lounge
02/21 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
02/24 Chicago, IL - Schuba's
02/25 Detroit, MI - Lager House
02/26 Toronto, ON - Baby G
02/27 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes
03/01 New York, NY - 101 Ave A
03/06 Cologne, Germany - Bumann & Sohn
03/07 Paris, France - Le Trabendo
03/08 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - De Gudde Wellen
03/10 Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
03/11 Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
03/12 Berlin, Germany - Kantine am Berghain
03/14 Brussels, Belgium - Atelier 210
03/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Upstairs
03/18 Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
03/19 London, UK - Scala
03/20 Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall
03/21 Manchester, UK - YES Basement
03/22 Glasgow, UK - The Flying Duck