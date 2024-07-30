Vancouver's Doohickey Cubicle have announced the forthcoming release of their sophomore album, of which they've offered another taste in today's new single "Constant Stim."

Taking its name from the late 2023 single, Super Smeller will be released independently on September 6. It's the follow-up to the duo's 2021 debut, Don't Fix Anything ;), and while we haven't been privy to further information yet, the collection presumably also includes last month's "Cannoli Filling."

Today's soft-grooving track features harmonies from Toronto's Eliza Niemi. "This song was mostly written in one night — I had returned home and I was alone questioning why the hell it's so hard and boring to be alone sometimes," the band's Alli Deleo explained in a statement. "In this restless feeling, I wrote in a tiny notebook exactly what was in my brain (I hadn't even taken off my shoes yet). I recorded a few layers of synths and some synth bass and sang the words over it. [Bandmate] Francis [Hooper] added his production and guitar touch and had sessions with Doohickey Cubicle regulars, Jess Jones (drums), Mark Sutherland (saxophone) and Dawson Gool (bass)."

"Constant Stim" arrives alongside a goofy music video shot on a golf course, apparently in the presence of a bear (spoiler alert). Deleo added, "I have an ongoing bit with my family about being a caddie for my golf pro sister — so this music video was very fun and satisfying to make. So many things came together within a couple days to make it happen, and the shoot was fast and magical and funny." Check it out below.