Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49 Following Accidental Overdose

Shifty Shellshock — the musician born Seth Binzer who has fronted rap rock band Crazy Town since its formation — has died. He was 49.

UPDATE (6/26, 1:11 p.m. ET): A representative for the artist told Rolling Stone that the cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

"Seth has been struggling with substance abuse problems for quite some time," Howie Hubberman explained to the publication. "Seth was not happy with the daily struggle that's called life. Some people cope in many different ways. It's unfortunate we lose so many people to addiction and accessibility to harmful drugs. Shifty was a real-life tragedy. Too fast, too hard, too soon."

Binzer was found dead yesterday (June 24) at his home according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's website. No cause of death has yet been reported.

Crazy Town rose to fame from their 1999 hit single, "Butterfly," from their debut album The Gift of the Game. Binzer co-founded the group with Bret Mazur, whom he first met in 1992. They initially started making music together under the name the Brimstone Smugglers, changing their name after adding bandmates Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr., Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein and Antonio Lorenzo Valli into the fold.