CP24 Reportedly Leaving Former MuchMusic Building, Moving to Scarborough

The former MuchMusic building, 299 Queen Street West, is one of the most iconic landmarks in Canadian media, and it's even the subject of its very own documentary. Soon, big changes will be coming to the building, as current occupants CP24 and BNN Bloomberg will reportedly be relocated.

While Bell Media hasn't announced anything publicly, Toronto reporter Kris Pangilinan (a former CP24/CTV employee) wrote on X/Twitter that a memo has been sent to Bell employees saying that local news channel CP24 will be leaving the building in October.

It will relocate to CTV's complex in Scarborough's Agincourt neighbourhood — meaning that CP24 employees will soon be part of the very same DVP traffic jams that the station reports on.

Business news source BNN will also move to Scarborough, reportedly in 2025.

It's unclear what this means for 299 Queen Street West. The building is still the headquarters of Bell Media, and is the filming location for CTV shows like The Social and etalk.