Corrosion of Conformity bassist Mike Dean has announced his departure from the band he co-founded in 1982.

In a post shared via the band's official Facebook page, both Dean and the remaining members addressed the bassist's decision, noting the impact of distance between bandmates and the 2020 death of drummer Reed Mullin.

"Recently I made a decision to step away from Corrosion of Conformity, a band started 40 odd years ago by Reed Mullin, Woody Weatherman, and myself. I'm extremely proud of everything we've done together, and look forward to hearing more from the band going forward," Dean wrote.

"When I rejoined CoC for the finishing touches of the Deliverance album, I moved back to Raleigh, NC for an all-in creative campaign, but time, distance and side projects and life in general has changed all of that.

"Ever since Reed drifted away from the band and then passed way, it's been difficult for me to collaborate on new material with bandmates who live hundreds of miles away. I look forward to putting together a new Raleigh based outlet to create new music with more alacrity and with more of an emphasis on my own ideas than in recent times. Also, I look forward to continuing to record and produce other artists.

"All the best to Woodroe, [Pepper Keenan], and CoC crew, and most importantly, many big thanks to the fans of all iterations of the band, who have made this real for all of these years."

In a respective statement, Weatherman and Keenan share that they are "in full support of Dean's future endeavours," and affirm, "this book of Corrosion is not finished, nor will the train stop."

"The opportunity to play music and create is something that we don't take lightly, and we will not waver. New CoC recording is well underway and will be released in 2025," they write.

A new Corrosion of Conformity album would mark their first since 2018's No Cross No Crown. That LP was the first since 2000 to feature CoC's "classic" lineup of Dean, Weatherman, Keenan and the late Mullin.

Weatherman and Keenan concluded, "Much love and respect to all the free thinkin' beer drinkin' friends and fans worldwide, looking to making more. Without you, we are just growing deaf in a garage. See you on the horizon."