Philippe Zdar — one half of iconic French touch duo Cassius — tragically died after accidentally falling from a building in Paris in 2019, and five years later, his collaborator Hubert Boombass brought the project back with a performance during the Paralympics closing ceremony this October.

Boombass will now be embarking on a DJ tour as Cassius next year, and while there hasn't been a full tour announcement, a smattering of Cassius Club shows have been scheduled in the UK, Europe and North America, including a lone Canadian gig in Montreal.

After starting the new year with a London performance on January 17, Boombass will bring the tour to Canada just in time for Valentine's Day, when he'll play a show at Montreal's SAT. He currently has additional dates billed as Cassius in the US, Mexico, France, Spain and Germany to follow.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out the full schedule of performances for 2025 thus far below.

Cassius 2025 Tour Dates:



01/17 London, UK - fabric with Bambounou, Audrey Danza, Loa Szala, Jos

02/14 Montreal, QC - SAT

02/15 Brooklyn, NY - Good Room with guests TBA

02/22 Mexico City, Mexico - Bar Oriente with Miley Serious, Miss Mara, Julia Toporek

03/01 San Diego, CA - CRSSD Festival Spring '25

03/14–16 Paris, France - Paris Nord Villepinte

03/28 Madrid, Spain - Lula Club with Busy P, Victor Carré, Body-O

03/29 Barcelona, Spain - NITSA CLUB en Apolo

05/02 Berlin, Germany - Ritter Butzke