After a 55-year career, Caroll Baker — Canada's First Lady of Country Music — has announced that she'll grace stages across the nation one last time this spring.
Joined by her revered Bakerstreet Band, the Port Medway, NS-born artist will perform songs from her 14-album discography in more than 20 cities across the country, starting on March 24 in Peterborough.
She'll play two more Ontario shows in Lindsay (March 25) and Kingston (March 26) ahead of bookending the tour with another pair in Ottawa (May 1) and Rama (May 3), with appearances traversing Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick in between.
Tickets are on sale now. See the tour trailer and full schedule of dates below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Carroll Baker 2025 Tour Dates:
03/24 Peterborough, ON - Showplace (SOLD OUT)
03/25 Lindsay, ON - Academy Theatre
03/26 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
03/30 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
03/31 Brandon, MB - Centennial Auditorium
04/02 St. Albert, AB - Arden Theatre
04/04 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre
04/06 Red Deer, AB - Memorial Centre
04/07 Lethbridge, AB - Yates Theatre
04/09 Regina, SK - Connexus Centre
04/10 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre (SOLD OUT)
04/12 Thunder Bay, ON - Community Auditorium
04/14 St. John's, NL - Arts & Cultural Centre
04/16 Carbonear, NL - Princess Sheila NaGeira (SOLD OUT)
04/17 St. John's, NL - Arts & Cultural Centre
04/19 Truro, NS - Cobequid Educational Centre
04/21 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
04/22 Sydney, NS - Highland Arts Centre
04/24 Riverview, NB - Riverview Arts Centre
04/26 Miramichi, NB - James M Hill Theatre
04/27 Summerside, PE - Jubilee
04/28 Fredericton, NB - Playhouse
05/01 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Common Theatre
05/03 Rama, ON - Casino Rama