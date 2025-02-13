After a 55-year career, Caroll Baker — Canada's First Lady of Country Music — has announced that she'll grace stages across the nation one last time this spring.

Joined by her revered Bakerstreet Band, the Port Medway, NS-born artist will perform songs from her 14-album discography in more than 20 cities across the country, starting on March 24 in Peterborough.

She'll play two more Ontario shows in Lindsay (March 25) and Kingston (March 26) ahead of bookending the tour with another pair in Ottawa (May 1) and Rama (May 3), with appearances traversing Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick in between.

Tickets are on sale now. See the tour trailer and full schedule of dates below.



Carroll Baker 2025 Tour Dates:

03/24 Peterborough, ON - Showplace (SOLD OUT)

03/25 Lindsay, ON - Academy Theatre

03/26 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre

03/30 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

03/31 Brandon, MB - Centennial Auditorium

04/02 St. Albert, AB - Arden Theatre

04/04 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

04/06 Red Deer, AB - Memorial Centre

04/07 Lethbridge, AB - Yates Theatre

04/09 Regina, SK - Connexus Centre

04/10 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre (SOLD OUT)

04/12 Thunder Bay, ON - Community Auditorium

04/14 St. John's, NL - Arts & Cultural Centre

04/16 Carbonear, NL - Princess Sheila NaGeira (SOLD OUT)

04/17 St. John's, NL - Arts & Cultural Centre

04/19 Truro, NS - Cobequid Educational Centre

04/21 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

04/22 Sydney, NS - Highland Arts Centre

04/24 Riverview, NB - Riverview Arts Centre

04/26 Miramichi, NB - James M Hill Theatre

04/27 Summerside, PE - Jubilee

04/28 Fredericton, NB - Playhouse

05/01 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Common Theatre

05/03 Rama, ON - Casino Rama