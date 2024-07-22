Los Angeles, CA-based heavy metal act Butcher Babies have announced that they've parted ways with founding co-lead vocalist Carla Harvey.

The band took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news, responding to months of fan speculation due to Harvey's noted absence in their recent social media presence.

"As you may have already guessed, it is confirmed that Carla Harvey and Butcher Babies have officially parted ways," they wrote. "Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band. We are grateful for the incredible memories we've made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

They added, "We feel incredibly fortunate to keep making and playing music as our career, and we are excited for this new era of Butcher Babies!"

Harvey also issued a statement of her own, writing, "I am super proud of my work with Butcher Babies… 2 EPS, 5 full lengths [sic] albums and countless tours with our metal heroes! To all of our incredible Butcher Babies friends and fans… you have provided me with some of the greatest experiences of my life! I have loved every second of writing and performing all over the world for you! I have loved meeting you. WOW. I still can't believe this kid from Detroit got so lucky."

The singer, who formerly shared vocal duties in Butcher Babies with Heidi Shepherd — whom she formed the band alongside in 2010 — also clarified that she isn't done making music and performing. "I WILL see you soon," Harvey added.

See both statements in full below.