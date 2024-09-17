Bon Iver will release a new single this week. "S P E Y S I D E" is out on Friday (September 20).

A press release confirms that the new song features vocals and guitar from project leader Justin Vernon, who mixed it and co-produced it alongside Jim-E Stack. Rob Moose contributes viola, and there will be a music video directed by Erinn Springer.

Hear a teaser below. From this short clip, it sounds more like his early acoustic work than his recent experimental material.

As of this writing, it's unclear if "S P E Y S I D E" is a stand-alone single, or if it will be part of a new album. His most recent album was 2019's i,i.