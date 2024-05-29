Black Country, New Road Announce London Benefit Concert for Palestine

Black Country, New Road have announced a London benefit concert in support of Palestine, where they'll be joined by supporting acts Camera Picture, Aga Ujma and Skydaddy.

The show is happening at EartH Theatre in Hackney on Thursday, June 13. Tickets are available now for a minimum donation of £15, with all proceeds going to Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

"We hope to see as many of you there as possible," the band wrote on Twitter. Check out the announcement post below.



