Bebe Rexha Says She Could "Bring Down a BIG Chunk of This Industry"

Unsolicited Orville Peck unmasker and self-proclaimed personification of drama Bebe Rexha has shared a series of cryptic tweets threatening that she "could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry."

Today, the pop star claimed that she had been "undermined" and "punished" by the entertainment industry. She wrote, "I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I've been so quiet for the longest time. I haven't seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I've been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I'm telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly."

When someone asked what she was talking about, she responded, "You haven't even heard 5 percent. You have NO IDEA." At least one of the things she seems to be mad about is being omitted from the video for David Guetta's video for "Hey Mama."

She added, "This is not just coming from a place of anger. It's sadness. I'm sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I've felt hopeless for the longest time. I've been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me."

It's possible that she's upset about the commercial performance of her recent singles. She's released 10 singles since her nightmarishly bad 2022 hit "I'm Good (Blue)" — mostly recently last week's "I'm the Drama" — and none of them have charted on Billboard Hot 100.