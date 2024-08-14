Ahead of Agriculture's supporting slot on Chat Pile's fall North American tour (which includes a pair of Canadian dates in November), the black metal band's bassist and vocalist Leah B. Levinson has announced plans for a new solo album as Cali Bellow.

Fifth studio album Ciao Bella is due for arrival on October 25 through Fiadh Productions, and now, you can hear three new songs — "Goldin Scepter," "Morning Breath" and "Get Inside," packaged as the Goldin Scepter / Get Inside EP — from the 16-track effort.

"For a long time I thought this would be the first song on the album," said of the EP closer "Get Inside." "Instead, it finds itself near the end and serves as sort of a reset following the prior songs' themes of death and entrapment. It refocalizes our attention to the abstract form of music and reflects on the relationship between musician and listener, worldbuilder and explorer."

Rather than adhering to the black metal-to-folk pipeline, Levinson goes the hyperpop route here, delivering ear-busting pitched and/or growling vocals and absurdist textures across the three songs' four minutes. Black Dresses/100 gecs/Ronald McDonald fans take note.

Check those songs out below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.







Ciao Bella:

1. 00

2. Morning Breath

3. LFG!!!! (i just died)

4. Goldin Scepter

5. Hello World!

6. I Need Something

7. Walk in the Dark

8. (I Can't Wait to Be) Rendered

9. Drive (There's a Skeleton Man (On the Bass Guitar))

10. Heat Rises

11. Mourning Breath Interlude

12. The Key to Any Where

13. An Enclosure

14. Get Inside

15. Energizer (They Bring Me Flowers)

16. Et Bon Voyage !