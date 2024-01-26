film streams Archive

Ice Spice Rips New Single "Think U the Shit (Fart)"
Everybody hold your breath: Ice Spice has crop-dusted fans with a new single, "Think U the Shit (Fart)."
Written up in the north woods, Spencer Burton’s aptly titled North Wind (out now on Dine Alone Records)is a solitary and sparse record that
In 2019, Toronto found itself in a shitty situation when a man travelled to university campuses across the city and dumped buckets of
Taylor Bonner Smith — best known as a member of Montreal electropop trio Braids — has released a new solo EP of ambient music
Chastity — the emo project led by Whitby, ON's Brandon Williams — is back with another standalone single called "Nightmare." An outtake from
As promised, Law & Order is coming to Toronto — and now the trailer for Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent has arrived in anticipation of
It may only be the third Friday in the marathon that is the month of January, but it officially feels like the Canadian music industry is b
Just when we forgot about tropical house's hold on Top 40 10 years ago, it's come back to haunt us. Don't let this subgenre's name fool you
Nearly three years after Vince Staples first teased a Netflix series of his own, he's now shared a preliminary look at The Vince Staples Sh
Ariana Grande has finally made her long-awaited return to music, briefly setting aside the makeup and movie sets for a big, muscular house
If there's one thing Lil Nas X loves, it's CGI-heavy Christian imagery. And, as the old saying goes, if it ain't broke don't fix it — the n
We're nearly halfway into January now — and that's quite an accomplishment, especially considering that December is like if the Sunday Scar
The Black Keys are back with a new jingle written for Tide's Simply All in One laundry detergent — oh, sorry, it's actually the lead single
We haven't heard much from Pusha T since he released one of the best albums of 2022 with It's Almost Dry — aside from the rapper's Valentin
Jennifer Lopez and I share exactly one thing in common: we have the same birthday. And as a fellow Leo, I am more than qualified to say her
Jane Penny – the lead singer (and oftentimes face) of Montreal synthpop greats TOPS — has teased her solo debut, posting a cryptic teaser v
It feels like there's been talk of an Amy Winehouse biopic for eons. Following the legend's death in 2011, Asif Kapadia's 2015 documentary
Indie rock stalwarts Superchunk have announced a brand-new limited-edition 7-inch single, "Everybody Dies" b/w "As in a Blender." The 7-in
A new Mogwai documentary will premiere at SXSW this March, and the feature on the acclaimed Scottish post-rockers now has a trailer. Filme
"Don't be mad he's leaving, be mad he stayed so long." This is the unsurprising tagline of choice for Season 12 of Larry David's Curb Your
It's been a hot minute since we've heard from Old Man Luedecke, and it turns out that time's been spent on a scallop boat and in the studio
The ever-prolific Four Tet technically hasn't released a solo album since 2020, when he dropped Sixteen Oceans, followed swiftly by the sur
The Beaches were everywhere in 2023. Even before the release of their first independent record, Blame My Ex, the Toronto quartet had found
Hamilton pop-rockers Arkells had a long-noted jamming history with Nick Nurse during his tenure as head coach of the Toronto Raptors, and n
The debut album from Echoes Of… — the project led by Jerry Cans vocalist-guitarist and Aakuluk Music co-founder Andrew Morrison — arrives l
After Romy gave an update on the new xx album last week, excitement about the trio's imminent return is high — but that doesn't mean their
Wall of Eyes — the second album from the Smile — is set to arrive January 26. Until then, the band is tiding us over with the very Radiohea
A new documentary from Netflix about the making of the 1985 charity single "We Are the World" has received its first trailer. Arriving on
As reported back in the fall, Richard Reed Parry provided the score for the Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson-starring The
21 Savage, Donald Glover and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin have teamed up for a new film about the Atlanta artist's life and 2019 a
Along with the inevitability of a new year, there's also, mercifully, the inevitability of new music. Even if it just begins with a slow tr
We're already well aware that West Coast indie mainstays Said the Whale are folks of many talents. (I mean, just look at co-frontperson Ben
A new documentary highlighting the life and career of June Carter Cash is among this month's new arrivals on Paramount+, and you can now wa
Another year of great music has come and gone. In a world inundated with content, it's still such a magical thing when something someone ma
Radiohead recently got the N64 treatment thanks to some covers albums by producer on4word, who recreated the band's works using sounds from
These always get a little weird toward the end of the year, with all the best-of lists done and dusted and artists finally ready to give th
Rufus and Martha Wainwright are up there with Tegan and Sara and Catherine and Mary Margaret O'Hara as some of Canada's most important sibl
July Talk have a tradition of recording an annual cover in observance of the winter solstice. This year, they're commemorating the longest
Foxygen hadn't performed since 2018 — despite releasing their latest album, Seeing Other People, in 2019 — but that all changed last night
No, it's not the long-awaited second Dead Man's Bones LP — it's just Ken; it's just an EP. But still, the golden Ryan Gosling goose is good
NBC's The Voice crowned its Season 24 winner last night (December 19), naming the mononymous Huntley of somewhere in Virginia its team Nial
Let's face it, the most relatable Drake has been all year was when he was excited about the Toronto Blue Jays possibly signing a modern-day
As it closes out a strong 2023 that churned out some of Exclaim!'s favourite movies of the year in Dream Scenario, The Zone of Interest and
After scoring hundreds of films since 1961, esteemed film soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone died in 2020. He'll forever be remembered as
Her hometown of Ottawa might not get a White Christmas this year (h/t: global warming), but Alanis Morissette is in the holiday spirit none
Looks like we made it to the part of 2023 when strong act-of-the-year contenders boygenius cover a Canadian icon in the midst of her comeba
The day many of us have been waiting for is finally here: Ziwe has shared her interview with recently expelled alt-right congressman George
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE — a new music collective helmed by 88rising and RCA Records — have made their debut with a star-studded single. BADBA
Over a year on from releasing Blue Rev, their third album and Exclaim!'s best of 2022, Alvvays have, at long last, gone through the ritual
'Twas the month before Christmas, when all through the street (Bloor), the Exclaim! staff were office-bound to copyedit the magazine. There