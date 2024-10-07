film reviews Archive

Caribou Is a Shapeshifter on 'Honey'
It's hard to imagine improving on this year's bounty of electronic music from the likes of Four Tet, Floating Points
"I am Eliza Niemi," Eliza Niemi introduced herself to a quiet house last night at the Baby G. "The band is also called Eliza Niemi
It was almost 10:30 before Nilüfer Yanya graced Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre in the ever so slight chill of October's first Saturday
Their breakneck guerilla-style live shows the stuff of underground legend, Lightning Bolt have built a name on over 30 years grinding
Comedian Nate Bargatze returned and again proved himself to be a great host, while Coldplay again demonstrated why they're a tad too corny
Moments before hurling his guitar over his audience's heads, Lee Ranaldo swept its headstock along the floor, thrummed the backside of
"You know, just because we're disbanded doesn't mean you have to not buy our songs on Bandcamp. It means you should continue to buy
Of all the possible spawn points available to drop into the choose-your-own-adventure bar crawl format of Project Nowhere's second annual
"Are you ready to laugh?" director Jason Reitman asked the audience at the Princess of Wales Theatre before the screening of
Like a rebellious rock band that unexpectedly goes from playing in dive bars to stadiums off their debut album, Todd Phillips's 'Joker
When Sarah Paulson is billed as the lead in anything, especially a psychological thriller, it's almost always a winning combination. After
I knew it would only be a matter of time before the Smile went through their 'Kid A' phase, but I had no idea it would be so soon. I was
Based on a memoir by Amy Liptrot about addiction and recovery, Saoirse Ronan delivers a touching and powerful performance as Rona, a young
The smoke from dying morning fires was made silver by the afternoon sunlight slanting through the red pine trees, leaving the air around
When Anne meets Matt at a friend's wedding in Kazik Radwanski's 2019 film Anne at 13,000 ft, the latter's presence is felt immediately. The
It was befitting that the album artwork for La Force's great 2023 album 'XO SKELETON' was a black and white image of Ariel Engle covered in
It's been almost four years since SOPHIE's death. The experimental producer and rising avant-garde pop star was unlike anyone we'd seen
Longevity is hard to come by for most hardcore bands, and understandably so. Many struggle to harness and maintain the ethos and style
The audience refused to leave at the end of Montreal psych-rock band TEKE::TEKE's performance at Highlands. A surging ovation carried
Georgia Harmer and her band couldn't decide whether to keep their sunglasses on during their early-evening performance at Highlands
The music at Highlands Music Festival is carefully scheduled at three stages littered across Camp Walden. There is the Main Stage
At the top of his set at Skratch Bastid's BBQ cookout, DJ Nu-Mark hilariously recollected having "bottles thrown on me by Green Day
I was excited to settle down and witness what I considered one of POP Montreal 2024's strongest bookings — London-born producer, songwriter
The title of Naima Bock's sophomore record is a bit of a misnomer — the immense, looming weight of a phrase like 'Below a Great Dark Land'
An ailing Jean Smart suppressed her coughs but not the questionable quality of the material, and Jelly Roll was a mesmerizing and impassion
Ellen Kuras's feature directorial debut Lee puts photojournalist Lee Miller in focus, a woman who refused to be defined as model or muse, b
Die Alone could have been a typical zombie film sent in an apocalyptic near-future, and I don't doubt that, in that form, it could have bee
For some artists, the songwriting muse visits through acts of conscious collaboration. For Leif Vollebekk, the solitude of the
'Dunya,' Mustafa's full-length debut, roughly translates from Arabic to "the world in all its flaws." And to be sure, there is an entire
When the Hives broke through in the early 2000s with their breakneck take on garage punk, it should have come as a surprise to no one
There was a subtle dissonance at the outset of PJ Harvey's Wednesday night show in Toronto; the crowd at History seemed struck by some
I'm going to put it out there that the television/streaming offerings this year have been stronger than the films. I would also suggest that
There's no wrong way to grieve, but things can get complicated when there's an audience for your grief. It's particularly tough when said
Much is made of risk and reward in 'A Different Man.' Edward (Sebastian Stan) approaches a miracle cure for his neurofibromatosis with the
Lately, family movies aren't what they used to be, and Chris Sanders's 'The Wild Robot' is here to fix that. A tale of found family and
Even though I had great faith in both Peter Jackson's skills as a documentarian (see: 'They Shall Not Grow Old') and the Beatles's
After years of attempting to impersonate Marvel, DC seems to have found a groove. Instead of solely relying on one massive shared universe
I know it's only rock 'n' roll, but Vampire Weekend really seem to like it. The overarching tone of their latest Toronto show was one of
Gallant has never been shy about his major label experience. Plagued by changing personnel at Warner Bros. Records, his 2019 sophomore
The not-so-distant past when Katy Perry was one of pop's most fun, relevant exports only feels farther away every time she returns. Since
The jokes write themselves. Basically anyone I've spoken with about the National's tour with the War on Drugs has made a remark along the
A singular voice in the urban terrain of turn-of-the-millennium Canadian popular music, international phenomenon Nelly Furtado has been
It was 2003 when I first heard the riff of Avril Lavigne's "Losing Grip," the opening track of 2002's 'Let Go' that skyrocketed the Napanee
The Tragically Hip are truly "Canada's band" — both because of the quintessentially Canuck content of Gord Downie's lyrics, and because the
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's Sweat tour is a sort of girls-and-gays summit to cap off 'BRAT' Summer, a coming-together of two left-field pop
One of the great struggles in modern filmmaking is what to do with great supporting characters. Sometimes, it's easy; a new series can be
After nine long years, Jamie xx, aka Jamie Smith, is back to hold our feet to the dancefloor with his sophomore release 'In Waves.' To
The gap between Sunset Rubdown's last record, 2009's 'Dragonslayer,' and 'Always Happy to Explode' is three times longer than the band's
Elisabeth Sparkle's story isn't a new one. In fact, the fictional actress's slow and agonizing slide into obsolescence is so timeless that
Megan Park's directorial debut 'The Fallout' offered a breathtaking look at the residual, and varying, mental effects a generation faces in