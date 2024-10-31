film news Archive

Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2024
As we begin the last stretch toward the holiday season, Prime Video Canada is here to satisfy your every streaming need with a wide range
Montreal is expanding a program to support soundproofing of live music venues amid noise complaints threatening performance spaces in the
Since the 2019 release of her debut album 'Shea Butter Baby,' Ari Lennox has delivered a consistently impressive output when it comes to
Peter Hook and the Light will continue touring New Order albums live, announcing plans for a 2025 North American tour focused on his old
We're finally coming upon hibernation season. After Halloween festivities are done and dusted, the real scariness of it still being dark
While spooky season is almost at its end, MUBI still has a few frightful treats up its sleeve for November — namely its marquee acquisition
Supporting his new album Dreamweaver, Trentemøller has announced a run of February North American tour dates — including a pair of Canadian
Megan Thee Stallion, is suing YouTuber Milagro Gramz (Milagro Elizabeth Cooper), claiming the social media personality is a "mouthpiece and
As Tyler, the Creator launches his new album 'CHROMAKOPIA,' he has announced a world tour. The 2025 outing includes legs in North America
Longtime Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell has quite a bit going on at the moment. On top of the recent deluxe reissue
On the back of their recent new album 'Never, Neverland,' Portland, OR's Unto Others have announced a run of North American tour dates to
This was inevitable in the unfortunate saga of Jane's Addiction's original lineup reuniting: mega-hype streetwear brand Supreme has
It's always fun when you get to write about Grimes releasing music and not navigating beefs or defending her stepchildren or making
Metro Boomin has been sued for alleged sexual assault. Vanessa LeMaistre, a 38-year-old woman, filed a lawsuit in the state of California
A new stop-motion, 3D animated 'Pingu' series is in the works from Aardman Animations and Mattel. While a release date has yet to be
Following news of the 'Scary Movie' franchise reboot, it's been revealed that the Wayans brothers will reunite to develop a new
As previously reported, Belle and Sebastian mastermind Stuart Murdoch just published his debut novel, 'Nobody's Empire.' To mark the
Four late-career Rush records have been collected for a new vinyl box set. 'The Albums: 1989-1996' arrives in November via Rhino. The new
Exploratory German pianist, producer and composer Nils Frahm has announced a slate of North American tour dates for next year, including
With a year to learn how to correctly spell its lineup's names, Las Vegas's nostalgic emo festival When We Were Young is returning for its
Chappell Roan is surprisingly not put off enough by those of us who wore cheap costumes of her this year to start teasing her new album. The
Third Man Hardware has teamed up with Eventide for a new Knife Drop effects pedal that promises to merge "aggressive octave fuzz with
Stars are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of their 2004 breakthrough album, 'Set Yourself on Fire,' with both a North
Iggy Pop has announced a new live album called 'Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023,' which will be available as a Blu-ray/CD Digipak, 2LP
Metalcore authorities Killswitch Engage will embark on a North American tour with Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King and Frozen Soul in the
Returning for its fifth year in 2025, Edmonton's Winterruption YEG has announced the stacked first round of performers on the lineup for
Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES has been teasing plans for her solo debut for a while now, and it's finally time to let the cat out of the bag
Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) will return to venues across Canada next summer, and has announced the first headliners for its 2025
When I wrote about John Mulaney starring in that '69 Love Songs' Broadway show last month, I couldn't help but point out that the Magnetic
Chastity Belt and Holy Wave have teamed up for a double single. Arriving February 7 via Suicide Squeeze, Chastity Belt have offered up
Fontaines D.C. have mapped out North American dates to round out their international tour behind recent alum Romance, and they've added a l
The Pixies just released their new album 'The Night the Zombies Came,' but it sounds like they'll be focussing more on their older material
On the heels of the release of their eponymous debut LP earlier this month, the Hard Quartet — the supergroup of Stephen Malkmus (Pavement)
Mount Eerie's new double album 'Night Palace' arrives this Friday (November 1), and Phil Elverum has now announced a 2025 North American
Ahead of embarking on a world tour in 2025, Mogwai have revealed plans to release their 11th studio album, previewed today by new single
The first round of performers for the 2025 edition of Boots and Hearts — taking place August 7 to 10 at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in
Pete Townshend was "pretty sure" that the Who aren't done touring when asked about the future of the band earlier this year, and the
Amidst all the talk about 'BRAT' Summer, we may have lost sight of the fact that it's actually Shaboozey Summer. His country single "A Bar
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor Jay Johnston has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for his role in the January 6 attack on the
After the dynamic pricing disaster during the sale for Oasis's 2025 UK and Ireland reunion tour, fans are not out of the woods quite yet
Jon Stewart will extend his return to 'The Daily Show' through to the end of 2025. Comedy Central announced today that Stewart has signed
Clairo's fall North American tour behind her latest record 'Charm' was scheduled to continue tonight with the first of three shows at
Everybody's got a hungry heart — but eating the rich might seem like less of a good idea to the working man's champion, Bruce Springsteen
The wait for Sky Ferreira's second album has been protracted, to say the least, with repeated delays and a "Free Sky Ferreira" campaign
Fresh off the release of her latest record 'Willson,' Ashe — the Californian indie pop singer-songwriter born Ashlyn Rae Willson — has
Edmonton's Kyle Edward Ball made a huge, creepy splash in the horror world with his 2022 debut feature film 'Skinamarink,' which became a
Big news for the nerdy millennial-adjacent types among us: Cake are planning to release a new album next year. Frontman John McCrea
What better way to celebrate the first of the two Halloweekends the calendar year has graced us with in 2024 than dressing up as a beloved
Jeremy Allen White is set to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic 'Deliver Me from Nowhere.' Now, 20th Century Studios has shared a
Following surprise-releasing new album '>>>>' this spring, out-rock Portishead offshoot BEAK>announced the departure of drummer and