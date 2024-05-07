film features Archive

Frank Turner Says "Fuck That" to Becoming a Legacy Act
In a recent interview, Frank Turner said that his new album, 'Undefeated,' is the best work of his career. It's a bold claim for an article
During a transitional scene early on in Netflix's Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's new satirical film and directorial debut about the invention
Weezer's self-titled LP, widely known as the 'Blue Album,' turns 30 on May 10. It's a major milestone, but a bittersweet one, since it
It's that time of year again, folks! Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) is heading back to the Reference Library for the weekend of May 11
Montreal's long-running Suoni per il Popolo is the embodiment of an adventurous, community-driven music festival. Its 2024 lineup is
The Hold Steady changed the way they tour after an excellent run of Toronto shows, says vocalist Craig Finn on the first episode of
The Dawson City Music Festival is returning to Yukon this year, bringing with it a stacked slate of Canadian artists from local
Even if DijahSB doesn't release any new music this year, 2024 is already poised to bloom beautifully for the rapidly emerging Toronto rappe
Prepare to go runnin' through the 6 with your woes — the 506, that is. In case you didn't know, the 506 area code is in New Brunswick — and
Now 39 years in, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival is firmly entrenched in its city's music scene — all year round through the Coas
Vancouver's Westward Music Festival has spent the last few years on COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus. Back in Mount Pleasant this June 22
A quick nip outside the shuttle bus to grab a picture of the angry shoreline seemed like a great idea in the moment. But standing on the
Bon Jovi are synonymous with their home state of New Jersey: they're friends with Bruce Springsteen, their frontman proudly wears a "New
"It's about time." That was the resounding sentiment when Canada finally announced its own emo nostalgia festival, All Your Friends Fest
Spring has sprung! And yet, without any instruction from us, this month's artists turned in a surprisingly creepy selection of comics, incl
Recalling how Cadence Weapon found it "so hard to connect" in the impassioned call to action that closes his 2021 album Parallel World made
We're nearing the halfway point of this decade, and it's hard to think of a moment of it that hasn't been dominated by Taylor Swift
When we first published our ranking of Taylor Swift's best songs in October 2022, she was on the verge of releasing her 10th album
In its 11th year, National Canadian Film Day continues to bring the country together in celebration of Canada's finest movies and
As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers and judging from the random wind storms and snowfalls, it would appear we're in for
April showers bring May flowers, and April's New Faves bring good vibes. And while that opening line was pretty shitty, this month's
Within Toronto (and a touch outside city limits), cinephiles and blockbuster junkies have a lot to be grateful for. On top of the latest Ho
Marie Ulven is ready to level up. Without giving too much away, the 25-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter — better known as girl in red
To most, the story of 'The People's Joker' began when news came out of TIFF 2022 that the film was being pulled from the festival following
The Season 3 finale of Netflix's baking design challenge series Is It Cake? features a rather unique panel of celebrity judges. Though come
On the cover of old-school country band Nicolette & the Nobodies' new LP, 'The Long Way,' band leader Nicolette Hoang
After spending over a decade and a half kicking up a noisy racket, METZ are ushering in a new chapter. It's not that 'Up on Gravity Hill'
"I'm trying to have a conversation, as opposed to a lecture," Alex Garland tells Exclaim! while in London, UK promoting his latest film
When I ask iskwē why she recorded her fourth and latest album, 'nīna,' in Mexico City, she smiles in that honeyed way of hers that leaves
I meet Caitlin Woelfle-O'Brien at the historic Broadview Hotel, which she promptly informs me used to be a strip club. "When they first
Founded in 1980, the Ottawa Jazz Festival has brought all-star acts to Canada's capitol for more than 40 years. The festival takes a broad
For Ezra Koenig, Vampire Weekend haven't been gone that long. "The five years flew by," he says. "Five years doesn't feel long anymore. So
"I always say we're the band that did every single thing wrong." Over a Friday morning Zoom call, Khruangbin drummer Donald "DJ" Johnson
Riverfest Elora began as a simple backyard festival in 2009, back when it had just two performers. It's since expanded into one of
Beyoncé's 'COWBOY CARTER' is the first true "event" album of 2024 — the kind of moment where the rest of the music world grinds to a halt
In early 2022, barely a year after launching School of Song, co-founders Blue Sheffer and Steven van Betten found themselves awake until
There are few events that signify the end of a long dark winter like the beginning of the baseball season. Major League Baseball 2024's
Prince Edward Island now has a star-studded music festival to call its own. Cavendish, PE's Sommo Festival launched last year, and for the
Quebec City's Festival d'été de Québec is one of the biggest events of the Canadian music calendar, running for a whopping 11 days from
Montreal's Pouzza Fest is renowned as one of Canada's premier punk festivals — and while its reputation in that regard remains undiminished
Roberto (a.k.a. Robert Steenkamer) has been a solid fixture in Toronto's electronic music community for over a quarter century. Whether
South African singer-songwriter Tyla has always known she would be a star. The 22-year-old has carried herself with an aura of fame even
There's simply no musician this side of Miles, Bowie and Madonna who took larger swings with their art. When Neil Young's music connects