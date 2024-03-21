film features Archive

Adrianne Lenker's Songs Are Never Done: "It's a Collaboration with the Universe"
"I would say that every song I write is a love song," Adrianne Lenker says with a calm exhale. "And understanding love is like a lifelong
"I would say that every song I write is a love song," Adrianne Lenker says with a calm exhale. "And understanding love is like a lifelong
With the awarding of every award to 'Oppenheimer,' the 2023 film season has officially closed — and with it the last of the studio’s
An entity with the name "Pussy Riot" begs a lot of questions, and when it comes to art as a form of resistance, the group explores it all
Dan Boeckner has made a lot of music under a lot of names — Wolf Parade, Operators, Divine Fits and Handsome Furs, to name a few
Diana would’ve been sharp on Photoshop, Jimmy Kimmel ridicules Trump’s Slop, Ryan Gosling’s hard to top, Katie Britt’s infamous flop, and
Upon meeting Montreal-born actors, writers and directors James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright, I unnecessarily admit to them that I hadn't
After wildfires sadly put a stop to Salmon Arm's 2023 edition of ROOTSandBLUES Festival, the British Columbia is back for 2024 — and it's s
"We're gonna build the narrative today," Katie Crutchfield tells me, laughing. She's calling from her home in Kansas
Back for its 14th year, the inimitable Lawnya Vawnya returns to venues across downtown St. John’s from June 5 to 8. If getting to enjoy the
Meet Exclaim!'s latest New Faves, featuring righteous London garage rock, classic rock by way of New Brunswick and more
This year, Toronto will be hosting the inaugural Prepare the Ground festival, a three-day celebration of all things heavy. Organized by
Over the past two decades, Winnipeg crushers Comeback Kid have staked out a place as a fixture in the country’s hardcore scene
To this day, what does the CDC say, my 8yo on our way, Christopher Walken’s fake birthday, and much more from this week in funny tweets
"I don't really know anything about music," Kim Gordon says from her home in Los Angeles, laughing. "I was never trained in it or anything"
For an artist whose calling card was once a sense of gentle inscrutability, Annie Clark has become very good at courting controversy. Her
Mariposa Folk Festival is a welcome antidote to all the big-tent, large-scale festivals that dominate the summer months
So last year didn't quite go to plan. 'ELVIS' getting completely shut out went against my wager that they would clean up in the technical
Ottawa Bluesfest is awe-inspiring in terms of scale — is there a major festival that runs longer, and features more headline acts? The event
Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of 2000s Canadian pop culture remembers 'Cash Cab,' the game show where unsuspecting passengers were
Truly one of a kind, the streaming era boggles the mind, Kate Middleton theories to get behind, Walt’s frozen head’s harder to find, and
Speaking with Denis Villeneuve the day after Dune: Part Two's Montreal premiere where the red carpet was quite literally rolled out for him
'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' made its debut last week (February 22), and oh boy is it ever Canadian! The CN Tower appears in
Every record collector has at least a couple of hidden gems in their collection — little-known albums that may not be widely celebrated
Every August, scores of fans dust off their cowboy boots and bolo ties to make the pilgrimage to Burl's Creek, ON, for the Boots and Hearts
If you've scrolled through TikTok recently, the contagious verse of "You Wish" by Flyana Boss might ring familiar: "Hello, Christ? I'm
Ringo movie, I’m drinking a smoothie, whales lose so much money, seems apt to me, and much more from this week in funny tweets
In 1999, Thrush Hermit were newly freed from a major label deal with Elektra and eager to let loose in the studio. Their second (and final)
One of the marquee events of the Canadian concert calendar, Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is more than just a concert — it's a
From the earliest days of studio founders Joe Brandt and brothers Harry and Jack Cohn working the sidelines to becoming one of the major
Corb Lund wants to welcome you to his living room. His new album, El Viejo, is the next best thing to hanging out at home with him and his
I hate AI! But I am powerless before a cute toy. In the latest edition of the Exclaim! comics page, we've got a robot puppy, the magical ph
Painting over a moth, Rachel Dolezal once again caught, a strange fury Jon Stewart wrought, the old banger tweets you got, and much more
As studios continue to dump their stock into the wasteland that is the January and February movie calendar, streaming options are picking
Over 40 years since his untimely passing, the afterglow of Bob Marley's legacy continues to shine bright. A new biopic of the iconic reggae
"We had the best childhood," remembers Chromeo's David "Dave 1" Macklovitch. "We would show up at the club with matching outfits and have
Exclaim!'s latest New Faves include art pop from Winnipeg, industrial metal by way of Toronto and tender country from Vancouver
"This album has a sound all of its own — it doesn't sound like anything else," Mark Bowen says, without any hyperbole. "It sits in an
Bob Marley is truly one of those bigger than life artists whose music crossed borders and essence influenced the world. With the biopic
Even without a music festival going on, Riverstone Retreat would be a gorgeous place to visit — a dog-friendly camping spot near Durham, ON
Larry David vs. Elmo, how many guys you know, “What if AI could do-“ No, SNL might be a bad show, and much more from this week in funny
"I would rather hear what it means to you," Madi Diaz says, turning my own question on me. It's December when I reach her over the phone fr
In celebration of our latest cover star, we waxed poetic about our favourite songs from Waxahatchee's early days
A couple hours north of Toronto, within the city limits of Owen Sound, is a grand but dilapidated mansion called Morland Place. It's got a
Over the past few years, Jeff Rosenstock has evolved from a punk's punk into one of the scene's most critically acclaimed, widely respected
Hand stuff, yeah, piss off, Nicki in a huff, upside down in the buff, and much more from this week in funny tweets
"Promised You a Miracle" is perhaps the most ideal yet unexpected soundtrack to start a revolution. On the one hand, it's a miracle that
Here at Exclaim!, we're in the business of probing the underground music scene to highlight our country's best up-and-comers. Naturally, ou
In an alternative universe, writer and director Molly McGlynn would’ve been granted the budget to properly set her sophomore feature during
Here at Exclaim!, we've already shared our lists of the best albums, films and TV shows. Now, as we put 2023 behind us, we're taking one
The Eras Tour was by far the biggest live music event of the year — but, as we discovered in the results to our Readers Poll, music lovers