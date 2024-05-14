Watch Kyle MacLachlan Dance to Chappell Roan in a Hot Dog Suit

Kyle MacLachlan's music taste is one with the girlies. While endlessly awaiting the new Lorde album, he's found a new favourite in Chappell Roan, who's inspired him to bust out his hot dog costume.

For some reason, the actor has posted a video of him lip-synching to "Good Luck, Babe!" while dramatically dancing — an immensely relatable move for all of us who pine and yearn as a full-time job. "You can take me hot(dog) to go," he eloquently wrote in the TikTok's caption — watch it below.

