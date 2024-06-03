Toronto Restaurant Calls Spock Actor Zachary Quinto an "Entitled Child," Bans Him from Returning

Toronto cafe and bar Manita has blasted Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto, calling him an "entitled child" who is no longer welcome at the restaurant on Ossington Avenue.

In an Instagram story posted yesterday (June 2), Manita called Quinto out by name (and even tagged him), saying he was "an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer."

The restaurant continued, "Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn't reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren't available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for."

Quinto, who is also known for roles on Heroes and American Horror Story: Asylum, apparently "made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable."

Manita has told the actor to "take your bad vibes somewhere else," adding that, while the restaurant has hosted some "lovely celebrities," he is "NOT one of them."

Read the message below.