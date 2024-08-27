Joe Thomas, who played the hot-headed Simon Cooper on the cult-classic British sitcom The Inbetweeners (and its two accompanying movies), has confirmed that there might be more on the horizon for the much-loved lads.

Speaking on the Always Be Comedy podcast, Thomas said: 'We're all still around, we're all still in each other's lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it."

He continued: "I feel like we all still really like each other. We've all been able to go away and get various monkeys off our backs, in terms of things that we felt we needed to do other than The Inbetweeners to prove something to ourselves."

He went on to say that he only sees a reunion working as a movie, explaining, "A movie I think works with the right idea. It would be challenging to do another series, just because of the timeline. But with the film, there are all sorts of options."

One of those options is to take the boys to Vegas for a stag night. He went on:

I think that adolescents feel things very, very intensely, and I think their fears and their hopes are perhaps even bigger than adults. But in terms of writing a comedy show, the variables are fairly limited, and they operate within fairly narrow parameters. It's basically "Are we going to get into that party, or not?"

Whereas when you're an adult, there's all this other stuff that you have to worry about. That's why you need these set pieces, like the stag night or whatever. But then, of course, you're not dealing with normality anymore, because, by definition, it's a special occasion. So are you seeing them as they are, or are you seeing them as they are in Vegas, which isn't really what they are?

A film can be a special occasion. A film is about a disruption to normality, whereas the sitcom is about what normality is like. A film is a story with an ending. Whereas a sitcom is more like going down the pub with a friend who's funny, and it's just open-ended.

Thomas's comments come after James Buckley, who played Jay Cartwright, previously agreed that The Inbetweeners could never return for a new series, though he seemed less optimistic about a reunion happening at all, saying, "It was all justified because they were never the heroes. They were idiots and they got what they deserved."

He continued: "That's why it can't come back — you can't have men in their late thirties acting like they're in sixth form and getting away with that stuff."

The Inbetweeners originally ran between 2008 and 2010. The Inbetweeners Movie came out in 2011, with a sequel arriving in 2014.