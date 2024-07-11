Shelley Duvall, the idiosyncratic, multitalented screen legend most famous for her role in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, has died at 75.

Duvall's death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by her life partner Dan Gilroy. She died today in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Blanco, TX.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley," Gilroy said of his late partner.

Duvall was originally discovered by director Robert Altman while attending college in her hometown of Houston, TX. Duvall would go on to collaborate with Altman on a series of landmark '70s films that include Brewster McCloud, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Nashville and 3 Women. Duvall won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for her work in 3 Women.

Duvall would go on to curate a culture-shifting and versatile career, appearing in Annie Hall, The Shining, Popeye, Time Bandits, Roxanne and more. Duvall also entered the world of children's television programming, creating and hosting Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends (which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 1988) and Nightmare Classics.

Duvall spent the majority of the past two decades away from the spotlight, living in Texas with Gilroy. She struggled with mental and physical health issues in her later years, though a 2021 feature in The Hollywood Reporter showed her as a beloved member of her community in Texas Hill Country.