Rugrats will return to the big screen with a new part live-action, part CGI adaptation.

Deadline reports that the new adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon series will be directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect, Sisters), with a script co-written by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain, Rugrats premiered in 1991 and became one of Nickelodeon's most popular series. Through the '90s and early '00s, the series was adapted for a trio of animated feature films.

A reboot of Rugrats executive-produced by the original creative team of Klasky, Csupó, and Germain premiered on Paramount+ in May 2021.

Moore most recently directed Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. He earned a Tony Award nomination for directing Avenue Q, and has also directed television episodes of Dawson's Creek, One Tree Hill, Everwood and Brothers & Sisters.