When director Sam Mendes's series of Beatles biopics was announced near the beginning of the year, everyone immediately started speculating about who would portray each member of the Fab Four. Among the young hot-shot actors rumoured to be appearing in the films was Saltburn star (and Sabrina Carpenter "Bed Chem"-haver) Barry Keoghan — and it sounds like that fan-casting has come together IRL, at least if Ringo Starr is to be believed.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the drummer confirmed that Keoghan would be playing him in the movies. "I think it's great," Starr said of the casting choice. "I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many."

While nothing has been made official yet, other actors reportedly being eyed to become a Beatle are Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn, and Charlie Rowe, to name a few. Meanwhile, the real Starr recently announced his first album in six years, Look Up.