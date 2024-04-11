O.J. Simpson Dead at 76

O.J. Simpson — the former NFL star infamous for standing trial for the murder of his ex-wife and her friend — has died. He was 76 years old.

Simpson's family announced his death via his Twitter X account this morning (April 11). "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," they wrote. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

It was announced that Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in February, though he pushed back on the idea that he was in poor health [via TMZ].

Simpson made a name for himself as a running back for the Buffalo Bills, then briefly the San Fransisco 49ers. In the '90s, he stood trial for the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, who were fatally stabbed outside of the former's condo.

The case resulted in a media frenzy, frequently being referred to as "the trial of the century." Following a low-speed car chase by police and a highly publicized trial, Simpson was found not guilty. Following the verdict, he was found liable for the deaths in a civil suit from Brown and Goldman's families.

After being convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison. He was granted parole in 2017 and was subsequently released.



