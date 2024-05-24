Morgan Spurlock, Director of 'Super Size Me,' Dead at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker known for taking on McDonald's with 2004's Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53 due to cancer.

In a statement, his family announced that he 'passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on May 23, 2024, in New York from complications of cancer."

He directed a sequel to Super Size Me, titled Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, in 2017. His other documentaries included Where in the World Is Osama bin Laden? (2008), POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold (2011), Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope (2011) and One Direction: This Is Us (2013).