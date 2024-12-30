Netflix has announced plans to add a documentary about Colombian superstar Karol G to its roster of original content for 2025.

Helmed by director and producer Cristina Costantini, the yet-untitled project will present "an intimate portrait of a global music icon — the woman behind the artist," according to a press release.

The singer-songwriter also shared the news on Instagram with a handwritten note, describing the film about her life as "a relentless journey that defied all odds. My life. My work. My truth. And the powerful connection I share with you all. My dream came true."

The reggaeton and urban pop artist born Carolina Giraldo Navarro broke through with her hit 2016 Bad Bunny collaboration "Ahora Me Llama." She went on to make history in 2023 with MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, which became the first Spanish-language album by a woman to top the Billboard 200.

This year, Karol G's most recent single "57+" came under scrutiny for lyrics (delivered by featured artists Feid and Maluma, to be fair) accused of sexualizing minors, which she apologized for.