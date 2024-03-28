Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in April 2024

As the snow melts and the cold weather finally thaws away, Prime Video is gearing up to ring in spring with a packed slate of movies and shows hitting the platform this April.
The upcoming roster will be highlighted on April 9 by awards season darling and Exclaim!'s second-favourite film of 2023 The Zone of Interest, which presents the Holocaust through a hauntingly unique lens. Helmed by director Jonathan Glazer, the film was honoured with the Best International Feature Film and Best Sound awards at the Oscars.
If you've been enjoying the recent influx of video game adaptations, you can check out Amazon Original series Fallout on April 11. The show is based on the popular action-fantasy game of the same name, and stars Yellowjackets lead Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins.
If you enjoyed the mindless, violent fun of the new Road House remake, Jason Statham's The Beekeeper will arrive on Prime Video April 19.
Prime Video also has reality fans covered, with Luxe Listings Toronto providing an inside look at the city's jaw-dropping real estate market through the eyes of moguls Brett Starke and Peter and Paige Torkan. It's due to hit the platform on April 26. If that isn't enough reality TV for you, you'll be able to warm up with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron's home renovation series Going Home with Tyler Cameron on April 18.
Meanwhile, over at the Prime Video Channels, you can check out Anyone But You on Crave, American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Season 12 on Citytv+ and Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 on Paramount+.
Take a look at the full list of Prime Video's April arrivals below and find out what's coming to other streaming platforms Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and CBC Gem here.
April 1
LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori S4
Top Gear S14-S25
At Close Range
Breathless
Vampire's Kiss
Eye of the Needle
Allan Quatermain & The Lost City of Gold
Not Without My Daughter
Bulletproof Monk
Blame it On Rio
Moby Dick
The Last Waltz
Dark Angel
Koyaanisqatsi
Flawless
Rolling Thunder
Bloodsport
Harley Davidson and The Marlboro Man
Class
The Party
Valley Girl
Flesh + Blood
The Train
Casino
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Warcraft
White Night
Dark Blue
April 2
Hello Kitty: Super Style! S12
April 3
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
April 4
Música (Amazon Original)
Rebel
April 5
How to Date Billy Walsh (Amazon Original)
Ambivalent
Kali
Checklist
Boycott
Header Bills
The Zone of Interest
Alex Rider S3 (Amazon Exclusive)
April 6
ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video
April 8
Bad Comment
April 9
The Zone of Interest
Chicago PD S5-S6
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S2
April 10
Campi
April 11
Fallout (Amazon Original)
April 12
Hidden (Amazon Exclusive)
Cranky Decision
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S3
April 13
NWSL: Houston Dash v Washington Spirit
April 15
Chicago Fire S5-S7
Blindspot
Someone Special
April 16
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S4
April 18
Going Home with Tyler Cameron (Amazon Original)
Puppy Love (Exclusive Content)
A Tribe Called Judah
April 19
The Beekeeper
Wedding Night Blues
Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2
Demon Within
April 20
NWSL: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC
April 22
The Secret Life of Pets
April 24
Kim's Convenience
My Spy
April 25
THEM: The Scare S2 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Germany S5 (Amazon Original)
Tobe Live at Tokyo Dome (Special Edition with Bonus Episode)
Acma Game
Operation Valentine Hindi
April 26
Luxe Listings Toronto (Amazon Original)
Sayen: Desert Road (Amazon Original)
Sueltos En Los Cabos
Comedy Class
Dil Dosti Dilemma
Crossroads
Fool's Day
April 27
NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current
April 28
The Contractor
April 29
Avatar Purusha Sequel
April 30
Firefly