Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in April 2024

Including 'The Zone of Interest,' a 'Fallout' adaptation series and a Toronto real estate reality show

Photo courtesy of TIFF

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Mar 28, 2024

As the snow melts and the cold weather finally thaws away, Prime Video is gearing up to ring in spring with a packed slate of movies and shows hitting the platform this April.

The upcoming roster will be highlighted on April 9 by awards season darling and Exclaim!'s second-favourite film of 2023 The Zone of Interest, which presents the Holocaust through a hauntingly unique lens. Helmed by director Jonathan Glazer, the film was honoured with the Best International Feature Film and Best Sound awards at the Oscars.

If you've been enjoying the recent influx of video game adaptations, you can check out Amazon Original series Fallout on April 11. The show is based on the popular action-fantasy game of the same name, and stars Yellowjackets lead Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins.

If you enjoyed the mindless, violent fun of the new Road House remake, Jason Statham's The Beekeeper will arrive on Prime Video April 19.

Prime Video also has reality fans covered, with Luxe Listings Toronto providing an inside look at the city's jaw-dropping real estate market through the eyes of moguls Brett Starke and Peter and Paige Torkan. It's due to hit the platform on April 26. If that isn't enough reality TV for you, you'll be able to warm up with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron's home renovation series Going Home with Tyler Cameron on April 18.

Meanwhile, over at the Prime Video Channels, you can check out Anyone But You on Crave, American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Season 12 on Citytv+ and Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 on Paramount+.

Take a look at the full list of Prime Video's April arrivals below and find out what's coming to other streaming platforms Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and CBC Gem here.

April 1

LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori S4 
Top Gear S14-S25 
At Close Range 
Breathless 
Vampire's Kiss 
Eye of the Needle 
Allan Quatermain & The Lost City of Gold 
Not Without My Daughter 
Bulletproof Monk 
Blame it On Rio 
Moby Dick 
The Last Waltz 
Dark Angel 
Koyaanisqatsi 
Flawless 
Rolling Thunder 
Bloodsport 
Harley Davidson and The Marlboro Man 
Class 
The Party 
Valley Girl 
Flesh + Blood 
The Train 
Casino 
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat 
Warcraft 
White Night 
Dark Blue  

April 2

Hello Kitty: Super Style! S12  

April 3

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?  

April 4

Música (Amazon Original) 
Rebel  

April 5

How to Date Billy Walsh (Amazon Original) 
Ambivalent 
Kali 
Checklist 
Boycott 
Header Bills 
The Zone of Interest 
Alex Rider S3 (Amazon Exclusive)  

April 6

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video  

April 8

Bad Comment  

April 9

The Zone of Interest 
Chicago PD S5-S6 
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S2  

April 10

Campi  

April 11

Fallout (Amazon Original)  

April 12

Hidden (Amazon Exclusive) 
Cranky Decision 
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S3  

April 13

NWSL: Houston Dash v Washington Spirit  

April 15

Chicago Fire S5-S7 
Blindspot 
Someone Special  

April 16

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S4  

April 18

Going Home with Tyler Cameron (Amazon Original) 
Puppy Love (Exclusive Content) 
A Tribe Called Judah  

April 19

The Beekeeper 
Wedding Night Blues 
Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2 
Demon Within  

April 20

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC  

April 22

The Secret Life of Pets  

April 24

Kim's Convenience 
My Spy  

April 25

THEM: The Scare S2 (Amazon Original) 
LOL: Last One Laughing Germany S5 (Amazon Original) 
Tobe Live at Tokyo Dome (Special Edition with Bonus Episode) 
Acma Game 
Operation Valentine Hindi  

April 26

Luxe Listings Toronto (Amazon Original) 
Sayen: Desert Road (Amazon Original) 
Sueltos En Los Cabos 
Comedy Class 
Dil Dosti Dilemma 
Crossroads 
Fool's Day  

April 27

NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current  

April 28

The Contractor  

April 29

Avatar Purusha Sequel  

April 30

Firefly

