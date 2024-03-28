Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in April 2024

As the snow melts and the cold weather finally thaws away, Prime Video is gearing up to ring in spring with a packed slate of movies and shows hitting the platform this April.

The upcoming roster will be highlighted on April 9 by awards season darling and Exclaim!'s second-favourite film of 2023 The Zone of Interest, which presents the Holocaust through a hauntingly unique lens. Helmed by director Jonathan Glazer, the film was honoured with the Best International Feature Film and Best Sound awards at the Oscars.

If you've been enjoying the recent influx of video game adaptations, you can check out Amazon Original series Fallout on April 11. The show is based on the popular action-fantasy game of the same name, and stars Yellowjackets lead Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins.

If you enjoyed the mindless, violent fun of the new Road House remake, Jason Statham's The Beekeeper will arrive on Prime Video April 19.

Prime Video also has reality fans covered, with Luxe Listings Toronto providing an inside look at the city's jaw-dropping real estate market through the eyes of moguls Brett Starke and Peter and Paige Torkan. It's due to hit the platform on April 26. If that isn't enough reality TV for you, you'll be able to warm up with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron's home renovation series Going Home with Tyler Cameron on April 18.

Meanwhile, over at the Prime Video Channels, you can check out Anyone But You on Crave, American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Season 12 on Citytv+ and Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 on Paramount+.

Take a look at the full list of Prime Video's April arrivals below and find out what's coming to other streaming platforms Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and CBC Gem here.

April 1

LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori S4

Top Gear S14-S25

At Close Range

Breathless

Vampire's Kiss

Eye of the Needle

Allan Quatermain & The Lost City of Gold

Not Without My Daughter

Bulletproof Monk

Blame it On Rio

Moby Dick

The Last Waltz

Dark Angel

Koyaanisqatsi

Flawless

Rolling Thunder

Bloodsport

Harley Davidson and The Marlboro Man

Class

The Party

Valley Girl

Flesh + Blood

The Train

Casino

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Warcraft

White Night

Dark Blue

April 2

Hello Kitty: Super Style! S12

April 3

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?

April 4

Música (Amazon Original)

Rebel

April 5

How to Date Billy Walsh (Amazon Original)

Ambivalent

Kali

Checklist

Boycott

Header Bills

The Zone of Interest

Alex Rider S3 (Amazon Exclusive)

April 6

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video

April 8

Bad Comment

April 9

The Zone of Interest

Chicago PD S5-S6

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S2

April 10

Campi

April 11

Fallout (Amazon Original)

April 12

Hidden (Amazon Exclusive)

Cranky Decision

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S3

April 13

NWSL: Houston Dash v Washington Spirit

April 15

Chicago Fire S5-S7

Blindspot

Someone Special

April 16

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S4

April 18

Going Home with Tyler Cameron (Amazon Original)

Puppy Love (Exclusive Content)

A Tribe Called Judah

April 19

The Beekeeper

Wedding Night Blues

Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2

Demon Within

April 20

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC

April 22

The Secret Life of Pets

April 24

Kim's Convenience

My Spy

April 25

THEM: The Scare S2 (Amazon Original)

LOL: Last One Laughing Germany S5 (Amazon Original)

Tobe Live at Tokyo Dome (Special Edition with Bonus Episode)

Acma Game

Operation Valentine Hindi

April 26

Luxe Listings Toronto (Amazon Original)

Sayen: Desert Road (Amazon Original)

Sueltos En Los Cabos

Comedy Class

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Crossroads

Fool's Day

April 27

NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current

April 28

The Contractor

April 29

Avatar Purusha Sequel

April 30

Firefly