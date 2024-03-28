Here's What's Coming to Paramount+ in April 2024

Do you hear the birds? Feel that warm breeze? Spring is nearly in full swing, and Paramount+ is joining the budding flowers and baby bunnies with some new arrivals of its own.



This month's slate of arrivals includes John Krasinski's zip-lipped horror A Quiet Place on April 2, Season 5 of Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman's Star Trek: Discovery on April 4, Seasons 1–7 of the Patricia Arquette-starring Medium and Peter Hutchings's romantic comedy Which Brings Me to You on April 19. For the kids, we've got the animated series Dora and Knuckles coming to your screens on April 12 and 26, respectively.



In addition to these new arrivals, Paramount+ features new weekly episodes of beloved series like The Daily Show, Survivor, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Elsbeth and A Gentleman in Moscow.



Get the full details of what's coming to Paramount+ in April below, and check out the new arrivals across streaming services to set up your watchlist.



April 2



A Quiet Place

Danger Force (New episode block)

April 4

Star Trek: Discovery (S5 Premiere)



April 5

Caught in the Act (S2)

April 9



Medium (S1-7)

The Patrick Star Show (New Episode Block)



April 10



Dora (S1 Premiere)

The Challenge: All Stars (S4 Premiere)

April 16

Rock Paper Scissors (New Episode Block)

The Score



April 19

Which Brings Me to You



April 23

Ridiculousness (S35)



April 25



The Painter

April 26



Knuckles (S1 Premiere)



April 30

The Spiderwick Chronicles