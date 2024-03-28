Here's What's Coming to Paramount+ in April 2024

Including 'A Quiet Place,' a new season of 'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Which Brings Me to You,' 'Dora' and more

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Mar 28, 2024

Do you hear the birds? Feel that warm breeze? Spring is nearly in full swing, and Paramount+ is joining the budding flowers and baby bunnies with some new arrivals of its own. 

This month's slate of arrivals includes John Krasinski's zip-lipped horror A Quiet Place on April 2, Season 5 of Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman's Star Trek: Discovery on April 4, Seasons 1–7 of the Patricia Arquette-starring Medium and Peter Hutchings's romantic comedy Which Brings Me to You on April 19. For the kids, we've got the animated series Dora and Knuckles coming to your screens on April 12 and 26, respectively. 

In addition to these new arrivals, Paramount+ features new weekly episodes of beloved series like The Daily Show, Survivor, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Elsbeth and A Gentleman in Moscow

Get the full details of what's coming to Paramount+ in April below, and check out the new arrivals across streaming services to set up your watchlist.

April 2

A Quiet Place
Danger Force (New episode block)

April 4

Star Trek: Discovery (S5 Premiere)

April 5

Caught in the Act (S2)

April 9 

Medium (S1-7)
The Patrick Star Show (New Episode Block)

April 10 

Dora (S1 Premiere)
The Challenge: All Stars (S4 Premiere)

April 16

Rock Paper Scissors (New Episode Block) 
The Score

April 19

Which Brings Me to You

April 23

Ridiculousness (S35)

April 25

The Painter

April 26

Knuckles (S1 Premiere)

April 30

The Spiderwick Chronicles 

