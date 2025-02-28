Pretty much nothing is coming to Netflix in March 2025, and in turn, lots of silly but fun-to-watch stuff is also taking its leave from the platform throughout the month.

In addition to all the seasons of Monk and Supergirl, Netflix will be bidding adieu to the Fast and/or Furious franchise, with films one through eight leaving in the first week of the month, though curiously not in chronological order; if you want to get all of them in before they're cut, you'll have to marathon them all before March 1, when the last of the batch departs.

On the other side of the spectrum (read: Anna Kendrick movies) are all three Pitch Perfect films and the entire Twilight Saga (making its semi-annual pilgrimage to some other platform, no doubt) making their exit. You'll have March 16 through to March 29 to get all of those in.

You can play search and rescue over at Disney+, Prime Video, MUBI, NFB and more by checking out what each platform is offering in March here, or you can take a look at the slop they're serving up on Netflix instead.

Leaving Netflix in March 2025:

The Fast and the Furious (March 1)

Fast & Furious (March 1)

The Fate of the Furious (March 1)

2 Fast 2 Furious (March 2)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (March 3)

Fast Five (March 5)

Fast & Furious 6 (March 6)

Furious 7 (March 7)

Monk: Seasons 1–8 (March 15)

Pitch Perfect (March 16)

Pitch Perfect 2 (March 16)

Pitch Perfect 3 (March 16)

Twilight (March 29)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (March 29)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (March 29)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (March 29)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (March 29)

Supergirl: Seasons 1–5 (March 30)