Here's Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in April 2024

We're nearing the dog days of winter, but I promise you, false spring is only coming to lure you out of your hibernation prematurely! Get in some rays while you can, but when you're inevitably forced back indoors by that reliably temperamental Canadian weather, Netflix has some content to blast blue light into your eyeballs in the interim.

As usual, the streamer has a few biggies to offer on the first of the month, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Matrix, The Mask, Suicide Squad and a bunch more. This month's marquee original offering is Ripley, starring the inimitable Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning and double-threat musician/actor Johnny Flynn. That's out April 4. Another original, Heartbreak High, gets its second season on April 11.

Speaking of new seasons, The Circle is getting its sixth on April 17. Meanwhile, the cinematically inclined will enjoy the arrivals of Dazed and Confused, The Danish Girl and Where the Crawdads Sing, all on April 12, as well as Dreamgirls, The Godfather and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on April 15.

Sorry in advance to the Letterboxers, but with all that new content, we're saying goodbye to Korean zombie movie favourite Train to Busan, as well as the Trolls movie, Pacific Rim, and a few other hits toward the end of the month.

April 1

THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN *

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Accountant

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Inheritance

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Magic Mike XXL

The Mask

The Matrix

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

One Piece Film: Red

Redeeming Love

Suicide Squad

Sully

April 2

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed *

April 3

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer *

Files of the Unexplained *

Rodeio Rock *

April 4

80 for Brady

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Crooks *

I Woke Up a Vampire: Season 2 *

Ripley *

The Tearsmith *

April 5

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem *

The Breakfast Club

Parasyte: The Grey *

Scoop *

April 8

Spirit Rangers: Season 3 *

April 9

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good *

April 10

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect *

Bridget Jones's Diary

The Hijacking of Flight 601 *

Rocketman

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment *

What Jennifer Did *

April 11

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 *

Forsaken

Heartbreak High: Season 2 *

Meekah: Season 2

Midsummer Night *

April 12

A Journey *

Amar Singh Chamkila *

The Danish Girl

Dazed and Confused

Good Times *

Love, Divided *

Stolen *

Strange Way of Life

Where the Crawdads Sing

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp *

April 15

Dreamgirls

The Godfather

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 16

The Boy Next Door

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer *

This Is 40

April 17

The Circle: Season 6 *

Don't Hate the Player *

The Grimm Variations *

The Mummy

Our Living World *

April 18

Bros *

The Upshaws: Part 5 *

April 19

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver *

April 22

CoComelon Lane: Season 2 *

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen *

Forrest Gump

Schindler's List

April 23

Brigands: The Quest for Gold *

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? *

April 24

Deliver Me *

Don't Hate the Player *

April 25

City Hunter *

Dead Boy Detectives *

Scream VI

April 26

The Asunta Case *

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut *

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

April 29

Honeymoonish *

April 30

Fiasco *

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? *

Leaving Netflix

Trolls (April 20)

Train to Busan (April 22)

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (April 30)

Oblivion (April 30)

Pacific Rim (April 30)

Simply Irresistible (April 30)

* Netflix original