Here's Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in April 2024

We're nearing the dog days of winter, but I promise you, false spring is only coming to lure you out of your hibernation prematurely! Get in some rays while you can, but when you're inevitably forced back indoors by that reliably temperamental Canadian weather, Netflix has some content to blast blue light into your eyeballs in the interim.
As usual, the streamer has a few biggies to offer on the first of the month, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Matrix, The Mask, Suicide Squad and a bunch more. This month's marquee original offering is Ripley, starring the inimitable Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning and double-threat musician/actor Johnny Flynn. That's out April 4. Another original, Heartbreak High, gets its second season on April 11.
Speaking of new seasons, The Circle is getting its sixth on April 17. Meanwhile, the cinematically inclined will enjoy the arrivals of Dazed and Confused, The Danish Girl and Where the Crawdads Sing, all on April 12, as well as Dreamgirls, The Godfather and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on April 15.
Sorry in advance to the Letterboxers, but with all that new content, we're saying goodbye to Korean zombie movie favourite Train to Busan, as well as the Trolls movie, Pacific Rim, and a few other hits toward the end of the month.
See everything coming to Netflix Canada below, and be sure to check out what else is heading to streaming this month here.
April 1
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN *
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Accountant
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Inheritance
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Magic Mike XXL
The Mask
The Matrix
The Maze Runner
Maze Runner: Death Cure
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
One Piece Film: Red
Redeeming Love
Suicide Squad
Sully
April 2
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed *
April 3
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer *
Files of the Unexplained *
Rodeio Rock *
April 4
80 for Brady
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Crooks *
I Woke Up a Vampire: Season 2 *
Ripley *
The Tearsmith *
April 5
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem *
The Breakfast Club
Parasyte: The Grey *
Scoop *
April 8
Spirit Rangers: Season 3 *
April 9
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good *
April 10
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect *
Bridget Jones's Diary
The Hijacking of Flight 601 *
Rocketman
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment *
What Jennifer Did *
April 11
As the Crow Flies: Season 3 *
Forsaken
Heartbreak High: Season 2 *
Meekah: Season 2
Midsummer Night *
April 12
A Journey *
Amar Singh Chamkila *
The Danish Girl
Dazed and Confused
Good Times *
Love, Divided *
Stolen *
Strange Way of Life
Where the Crawdads Sing
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp *
April 15
Dreamgirls
The Godfather
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
April 16
The Boy Next Door
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer *
This Is 40
April 17
The Circle: Season 6 *
Don't Hate the Player *
The Grimm Variations *
The Mummy
Our Living World *
April 18
Bros *
The Upshaws: Part 5 *
April 19
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver *
April 22
CoComelon Lane: Season 2 *
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen *
Forrest Gump
Schindler's List
April 23
Brigands: The Quest for Gold *
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? *
April 24
Deliver Me *
Don't Hate the Player *
April 25
City Hunter *
Dead Boy Detectives *
Scream VI
April 26
The Asunta Case *
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut *
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
April 29
Honeymoonish *
April 30
Fiasco *
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? *
Leaving Netflix
Trolls (April 20)
Train to Busan (April 22)
3 Ninjas: Kick Back (April 30)
Oblivion (April 30)
Pacific Rim (April 30)
Simply Irresistible (April 30)
* Netflix original