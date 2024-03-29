Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ Canada in April 2024

Spring has sprung and April brings showers of new content from the streaming world. Here's everything blooming from Disney+ Canada in April 2024.

This includes Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a four-part docuseries tracing the band's history and the vocal injury that threatens their future. Also on the music side, The Greatest Hits is a romantic film about time travelling through memories using music.

Beyond that, Elisabeth Moss stars in FX's new spy thriller The Veil, and new episodes of Shōgun and Star Wars: The Bad Batch will land weekly.

See Disney+ Canada's full April 2024 lineup below, and check out what's coming to the other streaming services (including Netflix and Prime Video) here.

April 1

Vanderpump Villa (three-episode premiere)



April 2

FX's Shōgun (new episode)



April 3

Death in the Dorms (S2, new episode)

Family Guy (S22, new episode)

FX's FEUD: Capote vs. the Swans (S2, new episode)

Good Trouble (S5, five new episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1)

Sand Land: The Series (new episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, new episodes)

The Impossible Heir (new episodes)

UFO Factory (Fabricantes de Ovnis)

Undead Unluck (S1, new episode)

Wish

X-Men '97 (new episode)



April 5

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir

Wonderful World (new episode)



April 6

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (S5, new episode)

The Fable (premiere episode)

Wonderful World (new episode)



April 7

Bluey - "Ghostbasket" (S3, new episode)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (premiere episode)

The Simpsons (S35, new episode)



April 8

Vanderpump Villa (new episode)



April 9

FX's Shōgun (new episode)



April 10

Blood Free (two-episode premiere)

Drain the Oceans (S3 & S4)

FX's FEUD: Capote vs. the Swans (S2, new episode)

Family Guy (S22, new episode)

Good Trouble (S5, Five new episodes)

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6)

Random Rings (S3)

Sand Land: The Series (new episode)

Shorts Spectacular (S2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, new episode)

X-Men '97 (new episode)

Undead Unluck (S1, new episode)



April 12

The Greatest Hits

Wonderful World (new episode)



April 13

The Fable (new episode)

Wonderful World (new episode)



April 14

Bluey - "The Sign" (S3, extended-length special)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (new episode)



April 15

Vanderpump Villa (new episode)



April 16

FX's Shōgun (new episode)



April 17

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2)

Blood Free (new episodes)

FX's FEUD: Capote vs. the Swans (S2, new episode)

Good Trouble (S5, Five new episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1)

Queens (all episodes)

Sand Land: The Series (new episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, new episode)

The Secret Score (La Partitura Secreta)

Undead Unluck (S1, new episode)

We Were the Lucky Ones (three-episode premiere)

X-Men '97 (new episode)



April 19

Chief Detective 1958 (premiere episode)



April 20

Chief Detective 1958 (new episode)

High Hopes (all episodes)

The Fable (new episode)

April 21

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (new episode)

The Simpsons (S35, new episode)



April 22

Tiger

Tigers on the Rise

Vanderpump Villa (new episode)



April 23

FX's Shōgun (new episode)



April 24

Blood Free (new episodes)

Family Guy (S22, new episode)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2 & S3)

Sand Land: The Series (new episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, new episode)

Undead Unluck (S1, new episode)

We Were the Lucky Ones (new episode)

X-Men '97 (new episode)



April 26

Chief Detective 1958 (new episode)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (all episodes)



April 27

Chief Detective 1958 (new episode)

The Fable (new episode)



April 28

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (new episode)



April 29

Vanderpump Villa (new episode)



April 30

FX's The Veil (two-episode premiere)