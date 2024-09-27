Back in July, Tegan and Sara announced Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara, a Hulu documentary about Tegan Quin's experience having her identity stolen (and the subsequent effect on fans who were targeted by the impostor) in a major catfishing scheme.

Today, we get the doc's first trailer, which opens with the sisters discussing their band's rise and the ways that they would connect with fans online. Soon we hear from some of these fans, a few of whom believed they'd struck up a close personal relationship with Tegan.

"I had become friends with Tegan and it had become a long-term friendship," one fan says. "At some point, she sent me a shared drive and a password. It felt off, so I reached out to her management and I got a text that says, 'She has no idea who you are.' And I said, 'Well, then Tegan has a big problem.'"

The scammer posed as Tegan and managed to obtain her personal information and files, leading to the siblings fearing for their safety. Directed by Erin Lee Carr, the doc is arriving on Hulu on October 18.

Watch the trailer below.