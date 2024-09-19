Project Nowhere 2024 — win a pair of passes to the Toronto festival!Published Sep 19, 2024
Enter for your chance to win two passes to Project Nowhere from October 3–5, and enjoy a multi-dimensional music experience!
With these passes, you'll see an eclectic lineup of musicians ranging from underground legends to up-and-coming talent performing across seven venues in Toronto, including Lightning Bolt, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Badge Époque Ensemble, Yoo Doo Right and more. There will also be DJ sets from the likes of Austra, Moon King and Sadstab.
To enter, make sure to follow @projectnowherefest on Instagram and fill out the form below!
Note: please use a valid IG account as we will be verifying your handle through the form.