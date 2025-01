Published Jan 17, 2025

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to see Leif Vollebekk live at Massey Hall on March 1!

Performing tracks from his album Revelation, Vollebekk blends soulful lyrics with timeless storytelling, promising an unforgettable evening of music and introspection. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET — more details here.

Fill out the form below to enter!