Alessia Cara — win tickets to the show in Toronto, Edmonton or Vancouver!Published Mar 21, 2025
Enter for your chance to see Brampton's Alessia Cara live in the Canadian city of your choice (via MODO Live!)
Following the release of Love & Hyperbole (her first album since 2021's In the Meantime), the singer-songwriter is heading on a world tour that includes multiple stops in Canada — and you could win tickets to the below all-ages show dates:
05/15 Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall
05/21 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/26 Vancouver, BC - Centre in Vancouver
