Alessia Cara — win tickets to the show in Toronto, Edmonton or Vancouver!

Published Mar 21, 2025
AC_Tour_920x614.jpg

Enter for your chance to see Brampton's Alessia Cara live in the Canadian city of your choice (via MODO Live!)

Following the release of Love & Hyperbole (her first album since 2021's In the Meantime), the singer-songwriter is heading on a world tour that includes multiple stops in Canada — and you could win tickets to the below all-ages show dates:

05/15 Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall
05/21 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/26 Vancouver, BC - Centre in Vancouver

Fill out the form below to enter! 

