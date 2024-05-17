comedy streams Archive

Now You Can Listen to That "Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album
After rolling out track after track with no release date in sight, 'Everyone's Getting Involved' — the 'Stop Making Sense' covers
If you completely burned yourself out on our dock rock anthems playlist last May long weekend, fear not: you can also feel that first Seals
HBO Max has decided to capitalize on the momentum of Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptations via a prequel series, which is previewed today wit
Paris-via-Philadelphia visual artist and filmmaker Man Ray released his largely improvised first film in 1923, and to celebrate the 100-yea
As previously reported, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is giving fans an inside look at his side hustle as president of the
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are weeks away from sharing their second album as NxWorries, and the duo have enlisted Snoop Dogg and October
Toronto's Meagan Aversa is gearing up to release her debut album Blood Moon on June 7, and in the meantime, she's shared another single.
Long before all his star-making with Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff had a titan of hip-hop crown himself "the king of Coachella" on a
The crossover event of the century has dawned on us today (May 10) as hot girl Megan Thee Stallion has sampled Gwen Stefani's "What You
Do you like bleached eyebrows? Vaguely catholic imagery? Blown-out digital photos and judgemental glares? Then Charli XCX has the video for
Today (May 10) is the 30th anniversary of the 'Blue Album,' so we thought we'd have some fun and post some memes of the cover with people
As we head into Mother's Day weekend, it's a wonderful time to reflect on how the creative process is a bit like motherhood, with artists
Do you occupy the centre of the Venn diagram of people who love Waxahatchee's gorgeous new album 'Tigers Blood' and people who attended a
World News — the hardware electronic duo of Bill Cutbill and Qu Mi — shared their latest track "In the Room" earlier this week, and now, it
River Tiber and Justin Nozuka have shared two new collaborative songs. You can hear "Tell Her" and "Stranger" in the players
Ducks Ltd. kept their winning formula with their sophomore album Harm's Way, which came out earlier this year through Royal Mountain Record
Back in 2022, Lady Gaga filmed a concert film during her Chromatica Ball world tour. Now, the footage from the sold-out Dodger Stadium in
Lexxicon has announced a new album. The Toronto dancehall and hip-hop artist will share 'Pink Fraternity' on
A documentary series about Lollapalooza is coming to Paramount+ this month, with all three episodes of 'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza'
Pearl Jam may have mercilessly skipped Toronto on their world tour behind 'Dark Matter' despite lighting the city up in its honour, but they
If there's one thing Dave Grohl loves to do, it's hop on a song and play the drums. He can't get enough of the stuff — St. Vincent's
When I was 16 and a chronic poster on music Twitter, some Imagine Dragons stans — yes, you read that correctly — verbally assaulted me for
It's a new month, and if you're feeling anything like I am, you're probably eager to do some spring cleaning in all aspects of your life
While touring behind 2023's 'Jump for Joy' last year, Hiss Golden Messenger played Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre — which bandleader M.C.
Bicep have assumed a different identity for the latest instalment of their CHROMA project, sharing a new single today as DOVE
The empire of gays who love Steely Dan has expanded, as King Princess has shared her cover of the jazz fusion legend's breakout hit, "Dirty
Twenty-two years on from its release, "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" is still getting its flowers — from Snail Mail, Sasami and ye
It's shaping up to be the year of late 2000s Canadian band comebacks, as Marianas Trench has just thrown their hat in the ring. Following
Do I need Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," real espresso, or both? Probably both, but we've made it to Friday — and that means there's also
Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop has become one with nostalgia while still moving forward on his new record 'Evergold'
The NBA season came to an early end for the rebuilding Toronto Raptors this year, and their young star Scottie Barnes seems to be making
girl in red is the latest artist to reveal her take on a 'Stop Making Sense' track for the upcoming covers compilation, sharing her version
Just over two weeks out from crushing the world with third album 'You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To,' Knocked Loose have unloaded
Montreal-based Brazilian-Canadian singer-songwriter and Exclaim! New Faves alum Fernie returns today with a new single called "Pain" — his
M. Night Shyamalan has unveiled the trailer for his concert-set film Trap, and Toronto is basically its own character.The film stars Josh H
As Snotty Nose Rez Kids usher in the Red Future, they've shared a new video from their upcoming album: "BBE." "BBE" stands for "Big Braid
Last month, David Byrne announced that he'd be collaborating with Record Store Day ambassadors Paramore on a 12-inch single. While side B
Nas's classic debut album Illmatic celebrates its 30th anniversary today (April 19), and he's shared a new song with album collaborator DJ
How tortured is your poets department feeling today? There's certainly a lot to unpack there (in more ways than one), but, as the old adage
Following last year's Selfish EP, Vancouver's B00sted has returned with his latest single for 604 Records.The hip-hop and pop-blending "Ego
After making their debut last year with "Autumn," seasons have changed for Edmonton dream pop outfit Verttigo with the arrival of sophomore
Alice Glass is back! After releasing her Exclaim!-favourite debut solo album 'PREY//IV' in 2022, the hyperpop-industrial vet has returned
DEBBY FRIDAY has shared her contribution to club girl summer with "To the Dancefloor." The track is distant yet pulsating as if to build up
Julian Taylor has announced a new album. The award-winning artist will share 'Pathways' on September 27 via his label Howling
Backxwash seems to be on the precipice of something. In February, the intrepid Montreal artist collaborated with La+ch and SVDP on "BLVCK"
Sunnsetter — the project of Andrew McLeod — has released their first single of the year. "I ACTUALLY DON'T WANNA DIE" is their first
Population II return today with "Comme tu le souhaites (Ding Dong)," a new single from their upcoming 'Serpent Échelle' EP, arriving this
Hot on the heels of the release of her sophomore album 'ripe fruit falls but not in your mouth,' Montreal's Hua Li 化力 has offered up a remix
Dan Mangan has shared yet another one-off single. "Find New Ways" is the latest stray following 2022's JUNO-nominated and Polaris Prize
We are still — still — waiting like rabid Rihanna stans on that sophomore album from Jamie xx, one-third of currently, supposedly in-studio