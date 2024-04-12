comedy streams Archive

Conan O'Brien Has a Bone in His Pocket Thanks to 'Hot Ones'
When Conan O'Brien began his recent appearance on 'Hot Ones' by saying he's "terrible" with hot food, apparently it's not because it burns
When Conan O'Brien began his recent appearance on 'Hot Ones' by saying he's "terrible" with hot food, apparently it's not because it burns
So there was that total solar eclipse thing that happened on Monday, right? Science rules. Anyway, now that you've done irrevocable damage
Forest Swords (the artist otherwise known as Matthew Barnes) has returned with new double single "Torch / Pearl of Hail," both recorded
Vampire Weekend may be past their "smartass" era, but they're certainly not above giving fan service to a classic — which is exactly what
Back in January, Lil Nas X made his comeback with "J CHRIST," a controversial-ish song that invoked Jesus's resurrection as a metaphor for
The Knife's Olof Dreijer has shared his remix of Björk and Rosalía's "Oral," which the pair released last year to support the fight against
After premiering it with a live performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' last night (April 9), Nashville-based singer-songwriter Madi Diaz and
It's not alone anymore; 2019's 'Joker,' that is. We've known this day was coming, and yet still somehow were not prepared. 'Joker: Folie à
claire rousay is sharing her new album 'sentiment' — which sees the ambient artist leaning into more traditional pop songwriting
The annual tribute concert in celebration of the Library of Congress's Gershwin Prize for Popular song took place at DAR Constitution Hall
It's an especially good week to not be a TikTok user, lest you want to know too much about JoJo Siwa.
Glitter Party — the Toronto-based project of Sam Cohen — has returned with a new single
Lubalin has gone from the viral funnyman behind those "internet drama" videos to getting a JUNO nomination for his production work with
At this point, we all have to really be hoping that the old "April showers bring May flowers" adage is true. Although we're less than a week
Maggie Rogers is gearing up to release her third studio album, 'Don't Forget Me,' next week, and has paid a visit to BBC Radio 1's infamous
Compared to his prolific 1970s, Neil Young's 1980s period could be described as a series of questionable artistic choices — one of which
Charli XCX has spent her sweet time sharing details on 'BRAT', her club-forward forthcoming album — last month we finally got
For the latest preview of her forthcoming fifth album 'Strange Medicine,' Grenadian-Canadian singer-songwriter Kaïa Kater has joined forces
Canadian indie scene lifers Shotgun Jimmie and the Burning Hell have teamed up for a new collaborative release. The first half of 'Hardly
The incomparable Peaches has remixed "Did I" from Romy's debut solo album, 2023's 'Mid Air.' The pair debuted the collaboration on stage
We regular folk at Exclaim! are more than just music journalists. We also fancy ourselves karaoke connoisseurs — as proven by our stellar
Shapeshifting Calgary post-punks Sunglaciers are back with 'Regular Nature,' their danceable, thrashable, face-melting new record
Coming at you a day early in light of the holiday weekend, the week's best new Canadian music might feel lighter than usual this time around
While there's still no release date in sight for 'Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense,'
There was about a two-week period where we were waiting on what we thought would be a haterade slam dunk
By most accounts, boygenius is the superior supergroup that Phoebe Bridgers is a part of — but man, I really liked that Better Oblivion
The juice is loose! Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice has escaped the clutches of the afterlife in the first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's lon
Neil Young and Joni Mitchell's revered catalogues may finally be back on Spotify, but with the JUNO Awards happening this weekend, we're
Gwyneth Paltrow was admittedly already full of regret for even agreeing to sit down with 'Hot Ones' host (and Nardwuar devotee) Sean Evans
Last night (March 20), Elton John and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin were celebrated with a tribute concert in Washington, D.C.
Khruangbin aren't holding back when it comes to tastes of their upcoming record 'A LA SALA'
ASKO — the electronic project of nêhiyaw artist Marek Tyler — has just signed to Dine Alone Records
If you're struggling to get the hang of Photoshop, you're not alone; even the monarchy are in the same boat — either that, or Kate Middleton
Rupert Sanders's big screen adaptation of 'The Crow' is on the way, and, until further notice, we'll be watching its haunting first trailer
Following TOBi's take on Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi," July Talk are the latest to cover a Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee for
Maya Hawke has teamed up with her dad Ethan Hawke for the upcoming film 'Wildcat,' the trailer for which has been unveiled ahead of the
Cola have returned with a new song. Below, you can hear "Bitter Melon" from the trio of ex-Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy and
Allison Russell, Brittany Howard, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, Katie Pruitt and dozens more have joined for
With the prominent placement of "Closer to Fine" in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie,' Indigo Girls have been back in the cultural imagination lately
Amid gearing up to hop on the yeehaw bandwagon with new album 'Country' (out April 5 on slowplay / Island Records / Universal Music Canada),
With 'Kung Fu Panda 4' potentially Jack Black's last turn as everyone's favourite heroic panda Po, he's not pulling any punches when it
Lauren Mayberry has been fronting CHVRCHES for the past decade-plus, but in 2023, she also began releasing her own solo music. Today, she
Wishing all women a very good day on this International Women's Day. Everyone else can suck it! Just kidding (kind of). But even if it
Exclaim! New Faves alumni and Class of 2024 grads La Sécurité released their great debut album 'Stay Safe!' last year. Today, the Montreal
East Coast songwriter (and former Hey Rosetta! member) KINLEY has shared a video for her song "Charlotte." Making the vibey cabaret rocker
"Summer" is here! No, not the season — we're talking about the new single from peppy pop rockers Good Kid."'Summer' is about spending the w
Fionn have returned with their first material of 2024. The BC twin sibling songwriters' new single "Your Type" can be heard in the player
Hark! A Fiona Apple appearance! It goes without saying that these delightful rarities are worth appreciating. After being featured on Flesh
Punk rocking Exclaim! Class of 2024 alumni Shiv and the Carvers have paid homage to fellow Ontarian Shania Twain today by putting their own
Mustafa has returned with his first track of the year. "Imaan" arrives today via Arts & Crafts. The song follows last year's