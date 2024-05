This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 26, 2023

BY Vish KhannaPublished May 26, 2023

Throwing star summer y'all, orcas heed the proletariat call, ChatGPT takes it all, Carmelo Anthony rebounded the ball, and much more from this week in funny tweets.



May 19





May 20





May 21





May 22





May 23