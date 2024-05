This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: April 28, 2023

BY Vish KhannaPublished Apr 28, 2023

Absolutely no notes, Don and Tucker in the same boat, Jimmy Buckets gloats, Barbie and Oppenheimer warrant the same quote, and much more from this week in funny tweets.



April 21





April 22





April 24





April 25





April 26





April 27