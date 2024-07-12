"Dick in a Box" is one of the Lonely Island's funniest music videos — but, in real life, putting your dick inside of a box and getting someone to lift the lid isn't that funny. Depending on the context, it might even be a criminal offence! Some dudes have apparently learned that lesson the hard way, as the Lonely Island have revealed that people have imitated the stunt in real life.

The trio discussed the song and its incredible success on the latest episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. Group member Jorma Taccone said, "We had, over the course of the time at our show, developed some characters that were very easy for lazy guys to be for Halloween. That's a pretty easy thing to build a box, get an old suit and put it on and become the 'Dick in a Box' guys. And, occasionally, there would be guys who you'd talk to and they'd be like, 'I really did it! I put my dick in the box!' And we were like, 'Watch the end of the video — they get arrested.' It's a cautionary tale."

Andy Samberg added that this blunder even cost one overzealous fan his job. "A guy did tell us he got fired from his job," Samberg revealed. "He was like, 'Yeah, I dressed up as it for the Halloween party, but I really had my dick in there and I got fired.' We were like, 'Yeah — don't do that!'"

It really is an easy costume to replicate! As Samberg and special guest Justin Timberlake sing, "To all the fellas out there with ladies to impress / It's easy to do just follow these steps / One: cut a hole in a box / Two: put your junk in that box / Three: make her open the box / And that's the way you do it."

Just make sure you have consent and, whatever you do, definitely don't do it at work!